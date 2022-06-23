Log in
    HB   CY0105570119

HELLENIC BANK PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED

(HB)
End-of-day quote CYPRUS STOCK EXCHANGE  -  2021-07-27
0.9020 EUR   +3.92%
HELC BANK : Decisions of the Extraordinary General Meeting of the Shareholders of Hellenic Bank Public Company Limited

06/23/2022 | 08:36am EDT
23rd June 2022

ANNOUNCEMENT

Subject: Decisions of the Extraordinary General Meeting of the Shareholders of Hellenic Bank Public Company Limited

The Extraordinary General Meeting ("EGM") of the Shareholders of Hellenic Bank Public Company Limited (the "Bank"), which has been held today, Thursday 23rd June 2022, was attended by 36 shareholders, either physically or by proxy, representing 378.117.763 shares, being 91,6% of the issued share capital of the Bank.

At the abovementioned Extraordinary General Meeting, the following Special Resolutions were considered, and they were approved / rejected:

SPECIAL RESOLUTIONS

1. Amendment of Regulation 84 of the Articles of Association of the Bank

The EGM examined and approved the Amendment of Regulation 84 of the Articles of Association of the Bank, as set out as Item 1 of the Notice of the EGM dated 1st June 2022.

The Special Resolution 1 was approved by poll as follows:

Number of shares that

Number of shares that

Total number of

voted in favor

voted against

shares that voted

377.935.795

23.847

377.959.642

shares

shares

shares

2. Amendment of Regulation 87 of the Articles of Association of the Bank

The EGM examined and rejected the Amendment of Regulation 87 of the Articles of Association of the Bank, as set out as Item 2 of the Notice of the EGM dated 1st June 2022.

The Special Resolution 2 was rejected by poll as follows:

Number of shares that

Number of shares that

Total number of

voted in favor

voted against

shares that voted

231.268.784

146.690.858

377.959.642

shares

shares

shares

2

3. Amendment of Regulation 107 of the Articles of Association of the Bank

The EGM examined and rejected the Amendment of Regulation 107 of the Articles of Association of the Bank, as set out as Item 3 of the Notice of the EGM dated 1st June 2022.

The Special Resolution 3 was rejected by poll as follows:

Number of shares that

Number of shares that

Total number of

voted in favor

voted against

shares that voted

1.869.170

376.258.753

378.127.923

shares

shares

shares

4. Amendment of Regulation 108 of the Articles of Association of the Bank

The EGM examined and rejected the Amendment of Regulation 108 of the Articles of Association of the Bank, as set out as Item 4 of the Notice of the EGM dated 1st June 2022.

The Special Resolution 4 was rejected by poll as follows:

Number of shares that

Number of shares that

Total number of

voted in favor

voted against

shares that voted

210.358.359

167.769.564

378.127.923

shares

shares

shares

5. Amendment of Regulation 110 of the Articles of Association of the Bank

The EGM examined and rejected the Amendment of Regulation 110 of the Articles of Association of the Bank, as set out as Item 5 of the Notice of the EGM dated 1st June 2022.

The Special Resolution 5 was rejected by poll as follows:

Number of shares that

Number of shares that

Total number of

voted in favor

voted against

shares that voted

210.358.359

167.769.564

378.127.923

shares

shares

shares

6. Amendment of Regulation 112 of the Articles of Association of the Bank

The EGM examined and rejected the Amendment of Regulation 112 of the Articles of Association of the Bank, as set out as Item 6 of the Notice of the EGM dated 1st June 2022.

The Special Resolution 6 was rejected by poll as follows:

3

Number of shares that

Number of shares that

Total number of

voted in favor

voted against

shares that voted

210.358.359

167.769.564

378.127.923

shares

shares

shares

7. Amendment of Regulations 55 and 113-161of the Articles of Association of the Bank

The EGM examined and rejected the Amendment of Regulations 55 and 113- 161 of the Articles of Association of the Bank, as set out as Item 7 of the Notice of the EGM dated 1st June 2022.

The Special Resolution 7 was rejected by poll as follows:

Number of shares that

Number of shares that

Total number of

voted in favor

voted against

shares that voted

210.358.359

167.769.564

378.127.923

shares

shares

shares

8. Amendment of Regulation 120 of the Articles of Association of the Bank

The EGM examined and approved the Amendment of Regulation 120 of the Articles of Association of the Bank, as set out as Item 8 of the Notice of the EGM dated 1st June 2022.

The Special Resolution 8 was approved by poll as follows:

Number of shares that

Number of shares that

Total number of

voted in favor

voted against

shares that voted

357.025.370

20.934.272

377.959.642

shares

shares

shares

9. Amendment of Regulation 122 of the Articles of Association of the Bank

The EGM examined and approved the Amendment of Regulation 122 of the Articles of Association of the Bank, as set out as Item 9 of the Notice of the EGM dated 1st June 2022.

The Special Resolution 9 was approved by poll as follows:

Number of shares that

Number of shares that

Total number of

voted in favor

voted against

shares that voted

357.025.370

20.934.272

377.959.642

shares

shares

shares

HELLENIC BANK PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED

Disclaimer

Hellenic Bank Public Company Ltd. published this content on 23 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2022
