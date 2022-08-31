HELC BANK : Decisions of the Extraordinary General Meeting of the Shareholders of Hellenic Bank Public Company Limited

31st August 2022
ANNOUNCEMENT
Subject: Decisions of the Extraordinary General Meeting of the Shareholders of Hellenic Bank Public Company Limited
The Extraordinary General Meeting ("EGM") of the Shareholders of Hellenic Bank Public Company Limited (the "Bank"), which was held today, Wednesday 31st August 2022, was attended by 26 shareholders, either physically or by proxy, representing 231.215.436 shares, being 56,01% of the issued share capital of the Bank.
At the abovementioned Extraordinary General Meeting, the following Special Resolutions were considered, and they were approved:
SPECIAL RESOLUTIONS
1. Amendment of Regulation 108 of the Articles of Association of the Bank
The EGM examined and approved the Amendment of Regulation 108 of the Articles of Association of the Bank, as set out as Item 1 of the Notice of the EGM dated 4th August 2022.
The Special Resolution 1 was approved by poll as follows:
|
Number of shares that
|
Number of shares that
|
Total number of
|
voted in favor
|
voted against
|
shares that voted
|
209.493.601
|
21.721.835
|
231.215.436
|
shares
|
shares
|
shares
2. Amendment of Regulation 110 of the Articles of Association of the Bank
The EGM examined and approved the Amendment of Regulation 110 of the Articles of Association of the Bank, as set out as Item 2 of the Notice of the EGM dated 4th August 2022.
The Special Resolution 2 was approved by poll as follows:
|
Number of shares that
|
Number of shares that
|
Total number of
|
voted in favor
|
voted against
|
shares that voted
|
209.493.601
|
21.721.835
|
231.215.436
|
shares
|
shares
|
shares
HELLENIC BANK PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED
