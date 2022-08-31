Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Cyprus
  4. CYPRUS STOCK EXCHANGE
  5. Hellenic Bank Public Company Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    HB   CY0105570119

HELLENIC BANK PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED

(HB)
End-of-day quote CYPRUS STOCK EXCHANGE  -  2021-07-27
0.9020 EUR   +3.92%
08/04HELC BANK : Notice for Extraordinary General Meeting of Hellenic Bank Public Company Limited for amendments to the Articles of Association of the Bank
PU
08/01HELC BANK : Conclusion of an investment management agreement with PIMCO Europe GmbH
PU
08/01HELC BANK : Voluntary Conversion of Contingent Capital Securities 2 (“CCS 2”) into shares of Hellenic Bank Public Company Limited (“the Bank”) for the period 15-29 July 2022
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCompany 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

HELC BANK : Decisions of the Extraordinary General Meeting of the Shareholders of Hellenic Bank Public Company Limited

08/31/2022 | 06:21am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

31st August 2022

ANNOUNCEMENT

Subject: Decisions of the Extraordinary General Meeting of the Shareholders of Hellenic Bank Public Company Limited

The Extraordinary General Meeting ("EGM") of the Shareholders of Hellenic Bank Public Company Limited (the "Bank"), which was held today, Wednesday 31st August 2022, was attended by 26 shareholders, either physically or by proxy, representing 231.215.436 shares, being 56,01% of the issued share capital of the Bank.

At the abovementioned Extraordinary General Meeting, the following Special Resolutions were considered, and they were approved:

SPECIAL RESOLUTIONS

1. Amendment of Regulation 108 of the Articles of Association of the Bank

The EGM examined and approved the Amendment of Regulation 108 of the Articles of Association of the Bank, as set out as Item 1 of the Notice of the EGM dated 4th August 2022.

The Special Resolution 1 was approved by poll as follows:

Number of shares that

Number of shares that

Total number of

voted in favor

voted against

shares that voted

209.493.601

21.721.835

231.215.436

shares

shares

shares

2. Amendment of Regulation 110 of the Articles of Association of the Bank

The EGM examined and approved the Amendment of Regulation 110 of the Articles of Association of the Bank, as set out as Item 2 of the Notice of the EGM dated 4th August 2022.

The Special Resolution 2 was approved by poll as follows:

Number of shares that

Number of shares that

Total number of

voted in favor

voted against

shares that voted

209.493.601

21.721.835

231.215.436

shares

shares

shares

HELLENIC BANK PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED

Disclaimer

Hellenic Bank Public Company Ltd. published this content on 31 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 August 2022 10:20:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about HELLENIC BANK PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED
08/04HELC BANK : Notice for Extraordinary General Meeting of Hellenic Bank Public Company Limit..
PU
08/01HELC BANK : Conclusion of an investment management agreement with PIMCO Europe GmbH
PU
08/01HELC BANK : Voluntary Conversion of Contingent Capital Securities 2 (“CCS 2”) ..
PU
08/01HELC BANK : Voluntary Conversion of Contingent Capital Securities 1 (“CCS 1”) ..
PU
07/11HELC BANK : Hellenic Bank Public Company Limited issues Senior Preferred Notes of 100 mn
PU
06/30HELC BANK : 2021 ESG Impact Report of Hellenic Bank Public Company Limited
PU
06/30HELC BANK : New Date of the 48th Annual General Meeting of the Shareholders of Hellenic Ba..
PU
06/30HELC BANK : Pillar III Disclosures for the three-month period ended 31st March 2022
PU
06/29CLR PRIVATE EQUITY LIMITED ACQUIRED : Hb).
CI
06/27HELC BANK : 48th Annual General Meeting of the Shareholders of Hellenic Bank Public Compan..
PU
More news
Chart HELLENIC BANK PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Hellenic Bank Public Company Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers and Directors
Oliver Gatzke Chief Executive Officer
Antonis Rouvas Chief Financial Officer & Director
Evripides A. Polykarpou Non-Executive Chairman
Andreas Christofides Independent Non-Executive Director
Lambros Papadopoulos Independent Non-Executive Director