  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Cyprus
  4. CYPRUS STOCK EXCHANGE
  5. Hellenic Bank Public Company Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    HB   CY0105570119

HELLENIC BANK PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED

(HB)
HELC BANK : Financial Results of the Group of Hellenic Bank Public Company Ltd for the three-month period ended 31st March 2022

06/10/2022 | 10:43am EDT
10th June 2022

ANNOUNCEMENT

Subject: Financial Results of the Group of Hellenic Bank Public Company

Ltd for the three-month period ended 31st March 2022

Hellenic Bank Public Company Ltd (the "Bank") announces that, the Board of Directors of the Bank during its meeting held today approved, inter alia, the Financial Results of the Group of Hellenic Bank for the three-month period ended 31st March 2022, and pursuant to the Regulations of the Cyprus Stock Exchange and Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission, please find attached hereto:

  1. the Commentary on the Financial Results for the three-month period ended 31st March 2022 and
  2. the relevant Financial Results Presentation.

Copies of the Commentary and the Presentation on the Financial Results for the three-month period ended 31st March 2022, as approved by the Board of Directors, will be available at the Head Office of Hellenic Bank, Corner Limassol Avenue & 200 Athalassas Avenue, Strovolos, Nicosia and uploaded on the Bank's website www.hellenicbank.com.

HELLENIC BANK PUBLIC COMPANY LTD

Disclaimer

Hellenic Bank Public Company Ltd. published this content on 10 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 June 2022 14:42:07 UTC.


