HELC BANK : Financial Results of the Group of Hellenic Bank Public Company Ltd for the three-month period ended 31st March 2022

10th June 2022

ANNOUNCEMENT

Subject: Financial Results of the Group of Hellenic Bank Public Company

Ltd for the three-month period ended 31st March 2022

Hellenic Bank Public Company Ltd (the "Bank") announces that, the Board of Directors of the Bank during its meeting held today approved, inter alia, the Financial Results of the Group of Hellenic Bank for the three-month period ended 31st March 2022, and pursuant to the Regulations of the Cyprus Stock Exchange and Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission, please find attached hereto:

the Commentary on the Financial Results for the three-month period ended 31 st March 2022 and the relevant Financial Results Presentation.

