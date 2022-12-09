HELC BANK : Further Information about HBCS1 and HBCS2 Interest Payment

9 December 2022

ANNOUNCEMENT

Subject: Further Information about HBCS1 and HBCS2 Interest Payment

Further to the announcements dated 29 November 2022 and 6 December 2022, in relation to the payment of interest on the Contingent Capital Securities 1 & 2 ("HBCS1 and HBCS2"), at the rate of 11% and 10% respectively (the "Interest"), to be made on 31 December 2022, Hellenic Bank Public Company Ltd (the "Bank") announces, in accordance with relevant provisions of the Prospectus dated 30 September 2013, the following:

Holders of HBCS1 and HBCS2 (the "Holders") entitled to receive the Interest, are those who are registered as holders of HBCS1 and HBCS2 in the Registry of Holders maintained by the Cyprus Stock Exchange (the "CSE") as at 23 December 2022, the Record Date (the

"Record Date"). The ex-interest date is designated to be the 22 nd December 2022 (the "Ex-Interest Date"). The ex-interest period begins as from the Ex-Interest Date and ends on 31 December 2022 (not included). During the said period, the HBCS1 and HBCS2 will be traded on an ex- interest basis, with no right to receive the Interest. For market transactions, Holders acquiring HBCS1 and HBCS2 until 21 December 2022 (included), will be entitled to receive the Interest. For off market transactions which will be settled by the Record Date, 23 December 2022 (included), Holders of HBCS1 and HBCS2 will be entitled to receive the Interest.

With reference to the Bank's announcement dated 6 December 2022 (the "Announcement"), whereby Holders wishing for the Interest (net of tax, if applicable), to be paid into a bank account, were requested to submit the Bank Account Declaration (as defined in the Announcement), the Bank clarifies the following: the process described in the said Announcement does not apply to Holders who have authorised the Controller (Χειριστής) of an Investor Share (Μερίδα Επενδυτή) to receive interest distributions, provided that the authorisation is duly reflected in the records to be obtained from the CSE as at the Record Date. For the avoidance of doubt, in case of receipt of the said Declaration from a Holder of such Investor Share, it will not be taken into consideration.

HELLENIC BANK PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED