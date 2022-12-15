HELC BANK : PERIOD AND PROCEDURE OF VOLUNTARY CONVERSION OF THE CONTINGENT CAPITAL SECURITIES 1 (“CCS 1”) OF HELLENIC BANK PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED

15 December 2022

ANNOUNCEMENT

SUBJECT: PERIOD AND PROCEDURE OF VOLUNTARY CONVERSION OF THE CONTINGENT CAPITAL SECURITIES 1 ("CCS 1") OF HELLENIC BANK PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED

Hellenic Bank Public Company Limited ("the Bank"), pursuant to the relevant provisions of the Prospectus dated 30 September 2013 ("the Prospectus") in relation to the voluntary conversion of CCS 1 into ordinary shares of the Bank of a nominal value of €0,50 each, announces the following:

Conversion Period

Pursuant to the terms of the Prospectus, CCS 1 holders may exercise the right to convert the CCS 1 into ordinary shares, during the periods between 15-31 January and 15-31 July of each year ("the Conversion Period") with the first Conversion Period commencing on 15 January 2016 and the last Conversion Period commencing on 15 July 2023. If the first and/or last date of any Conversion Period is not a business day, then this Conversion Period is deemed to commence on the next working day and/or end on the last working day before that, accordingly.

Upcoming Conversion Period

Pursuant to the terms of the Prospectus, the upcoming Conversion Period commences on 16 January 2023 and ends on 31 January 2023.

Conversion Price

Pursuant to the terms of the Prospectus, the conversion price in the event that the holder chooses to convert the CCS 1 into shares shall be equal to the higher of:

the Voluntary Reported Market Value, that is to say, the average closing price of the last 5 days of trading of the shares of the Bank on the Cyprus Stock Exchange ("CSE") prior to conversion with a 20% discount; the minimum conversion price of €6,50 1 , and the nominal value of the ordinary shares of the Bank at the time.

The minimum conversion price is subject to adjustment pursuant to the provisions of paragraph 10. C.1 of Part IV/B/III of the Prospectus.

Pursuant to the above the current relevant conversion price, for the period 16 January 2023 - 31 January 2023, is €6,50. In the event that the price is adjusted in accordance with the terms of the Prospectus, the holders will be informed accordingly through publication in two national newspapers, the website of the Bank (https://www.hellenicbank.com) and the CSE and CYSEC with relevant announcements.

Conversion Procedure Pursuant to the terms of the Prospectus: the submission of a Voluntary Conversion Application by the holder renders the application for the conversion of CCS 1 into shares irrevocable,

1 As a result of the announcements of 20 November 2014 and 27 February 2015 and pursuant to the provisions in the Prospectus, Part IV/B/III, paragraph 10.C.1, the Minimum Voluntary Conversion Price of CCS 1 has been adjusted.