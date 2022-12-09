Advanced search
HELC BANK : Return of Hellenic Bank's Chief Executive Officer to his duties

12/09/2022 | 02:03am EST
9 December 2022

ANNOUNCEMENT

Subject: Return of Hellenic Bank's Chief Executive Officer to his duties

Further to the announcement dated 10 October 2022, Hellenic Bank Public Company Limited (the "Bank") announces that, in view of the completion of certain investigations undertaken in relation to alleged statements and actions of the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Mr Oliver Gatzke, the Board of Directors of the Bank has decided the return of the CEO to his duties, with effect from Monday 12 December 2022.

Mr Petros Arsalides, Company Secretary / General Manager, Chairman's Office & Company Secretariat, who was performing the duties of the CEO during his absence, will resume his duties on the said date. The Board of Directors expressed its sincere thanks to Mr P. Arsalides for his services.

HELLENIC BANK PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED

