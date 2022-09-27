HELC BANK : Withdrawal of Candidacy for Εlection as Member of the Board of Directors of Hellenic Bank Public Company Limited at the Annual General Meeting of the Shareholders of the Bank

27th September 2022

ANNOUNCEMENT

Subject: Withdrawal of Candidacy for Εlection as Member of the Board of Directors of Hellenic Bank Public Company Limited at the Annual General Meeting of the Shareholders of the Bank

Further to the announcement of Hellenic Bank Public Company Limited (the "Bank") dated 6th September 2022, the Bank announces that, it has been notified by Mr Evgenios Evgeniou that he had decided to withdraw his candidacy for election as Member of the Board of Directors of the Bank, at tomorrow's Annual General Meeting of the Shareholders of the Bank dated 28th September 2022, due to other professional obligations that have arisen.

HELLENIC BANK PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED