  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Cyprus
  4. CYPRUS STOCK EXCHANGE
  5. Hellenic Bank Public Company Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    HB   CY0105570119

HELLENIC BANK PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED

(HB)
End-of-day quote CYPRUS STOCK EXCHANGE  -  2021-07-27
0.9020 EUR   +3.92%
09/26Hellenic Bank Public Company Limited Announces the Resignation of Marianna Pantelidou Neophytou from the Board of Directors with Effect from 31 December 2022 Or, Earlier
CI
09/26Helc Bank : Notification of future resignation from the Board of Directors of Hellenic Bank Public Company Limited by Mrs Marianna Pantelidou Neophytou
PU
09/20Helc Bank : Transactions within the ordinary course of business of Hellenic Bank Public Company Limited with companies related to Logicom Services Ltd for the period 01.01.2022 – 30.06.2022
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCompanyFunds 
News

HELC BANK : Withdrawal of Candidacy for Εlection as Member of the Board of Directors of Hellenic Bank Public Company Limited at the Annual General Meeting of the Shareholders of the Bank

09/27/2022 | 06:21am EDT
27th September 2022

ANNOUNCEMENT

Subject: Withdrawal of Candidacy for Εlection as Member of the Board of Directors of Hellenic Bank Public Company Limited at the Annual General Meeting of the Shareholders of the Bank

Further to the announcement of Hellenic Bank Public Company Limited (the "Bank") dated 6th September 2022, the Bank announces that, it has been notified by Mr Evgenios Evgeniou that he had decided to withdraw his candidacy for election as Member of the Board of Directors of the Bank, at tomorrow's Annual General Meeting of the Shareholders of the Bank dated 28th September 2022, due to other professional obligations that have arisen.

HELLENIC BANK PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED

Disclaimer

Hellenic Bank Public Company Ltd. published this content on 27 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 September 2022 10:20:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
