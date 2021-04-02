Log in
ATHENS STOCK EXCHANGE  >  Hellenic Company for Telecommunications and Telematic Applications S.A.    FORTH

HELLENIC COMPANY FOR TELECOMMUNICATIONS AND TELEMATIC APPLICATIONS S.A.

(FORTH)
Hellenic for Telecommunications and Telematic Applications S A : CBL ANNOUNCEMENT - BONDHOLDERS' MEETING - ΝΟΝ QUORUM

04/02/2021 | 11:08am EDT
ANNOUNCEMENT

Forthnet S.A.

Athens, 02.04.2021

Following its announcement dated 24.03.2021 regarding the convocation of a Meeting of the Bondholders of the ConvertibleBond Loan, initially scheduled for today, April 2nd, 2021, the day being Friday and at 11.00 a.m., in the offices of the Issuer, branch of Pallini, extension of Manis Str., P.C. 15351, Kantza, Attica, the company under the name "HELLENIC COMPANY OF TELECOMMUNICATIONS AND TELEMATICS APPLICATIONS SOCIETE ANONYME" (FORTHNET S.A. - "the Company" or "the Issuer"), informs the investing public that during the above initial Bondholders' Meeting the required quorum, as per the terms of the Convertible Bond Loan, was not present. Consequently the decision upon the sole item on the business of agenda shall be made in the repetitive Bondholders' Meeting which shall convene on April 7th, 2021, the day being Wednesday and at 11.00 a.m., as per the same procedure and at the same place as the initial Meeting, without the publication of any new invitation.

Disclaimer

Forthnet SA published this content on 02 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 April 2021 15:07:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
