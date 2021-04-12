Hellenic for Telecommunications and Telematic Applications S A : CBL ANNOUNCEMENT_ADMISSION TO TRADING OF THE NEW SHARES IN ATHEX

ANNOUNCEMENT FOR THE ADMISSION TO TRADING IN THE ATHENS STOCK EXCHANGE OF SHARES FROM THE COMPANY'S SHARE CAPITAL INCREASE FURTHER TO BOND CONVERSION TO SHARES

The Company "HELLENIC TELECOMMUNICATIONS AND TELEMATIC APPLICATIONS S.A." (hereinafter the "Company") announces that on 15.04.2021 the

Company's 34,605 new common shares, of nominal value 0.30 € each, (hereinafter "New Shares") shall be admitted for trading in the Athens Stock Exchange (ATH.EX.). The New Shares have resulted from the Company's share capital increase by ten thousand three hundred eighty-one euro and fifty cents (€10,381.50) further to the conversion of 34,605 convertible bonds of nominal value 0.30 € each with conversion price 0.30 € per bond, from the existing convertible bond issued by the Company of total nominal value € 70,124,679.90 on 11.10.2016 (hereinafter "CBL") by power of which 233.748.933 convertible bonds were issued, as per the Company's announcements dated as of 11.10.2016, 27.6.2017, 29.08.2017, 26.09.2017, 15.11.2017, 27.12.2017, 28.02.2018, 28.03.2018, 10.05.2018, 21.05.2018, 05.02.2019, 27.02.2019, 10.12.2019, 10.09.2020, 30.09.2020, 03.12.2020 and 24.03.2021.

Further to the above the Company's share capital amounts to one hundred and three

million seventy-four thousand seven hundred sixty-seven euro and forty cents (€ 103,074,767.40) and is divided into three hundred forty-three million five hundred eighty-two thousand five hundred fifty-eight (343,582,558) ordinary registered shares of nominal value thirty cents (0.30€) each. Accordingly the total number of the Company's voting rights amounts to three hundred forty-three million five hundred eighty-two thousand five hundred fifty-eight (343,582,558).

Further to the above conversion the remaining CBL bonds amount to 263,560 which represent a percentage of 0.1128% of the total amount of the convertible bonds issued.

The above increase which does not constitute an amendment of the Company's bylaws (art. 71 par. 4 in comb. with art. 4 par. 4 of the Law 4548/2018), has been certified by the Company's Board of Directors by virtue of its resolution no 556/23.03.2021 which was registered in the General Business Registry of the Ministry of Development & Investments on 31.03.2021 (announcement no. 2352926).

It is hereby noted that given the fact that the New Shares as well as the existing listed Company's shares belong to the same ATHEX's Segment "Under Surveillance", there is no obligation for the issuance of a Prospectus for the admission to trading of the New Shares, according to the exception provided also in the second passage of par. 5 of article 1 of Reg. (EU) 2017/1129.