HELLENIC COMPANY FOR TELECOMMUNICATIONS AND TELEMATIC APPLICATIONS S.A.

(FORTH)
Hellenic for Telecommunications and Telematic Applications S A : CBL ANNOUNCEMENT_ADMISSION TO TRADING OF THE NEW SHARES IN ATHEX

04/12/2021 | 10:55am EDT
ANNOUNCEMENT FOR THE ADMISSION TO TRADING IN THE ATHENS STOCK EXCHANGE OF SHARES FROM THE COMPANY'S SHARE CAPITAL INCREASE FURTHER TO BOND CONVERSION TO SHARES

The Company "HELLENIC TELECOMMUNICATIONS AND TELEMATIC APPLICATIONS S.A." (hereinafter the "Company") announces that on 15.04.2021 the

Company's 34,605 new common shares, of nominal value 0.30 € each, (hereinafter "New Shares") shall be admitted for trading in the Athens Stock Exchange (ATH.EX.). The New Shares have resulted from the Company's share capital increase by ten thousand three hundred eighty-one euro and fifty cents (€10,381.50) further to the conversion of 34,605 convertible bonds of nominal value 0.30 € each with conversion price 0.30 € per bond, from the existing convertible bond issued by the Company of total nominal value € 70,124,679.90 on 11.10.2016 (hereinafter "CBL") by power of which 233.748.933 convertible bonds were issued, as per the Company's announcements dated as of 11.10.2016, 27.6.2017, 29.08.2017, 26.09.2017, 15.11.2017, 27.12.2017, 28.02.2018, 28.03.2018, 10.05.2018, 21.05.2018, 05.02.2019, 27.02.2019, 10.12.2019, 10.09.2020, 30.09.2020, 03.12.2020 and 24.03.2021.

Further to the above the Company's share capital amounts to one hundred and three

million seventy-four thousand seven hundred sixty-seven euro and forty cents (€ 103,074,767.40) and is divided into three hundred forty-three million five hundred eighty-two thousand five hundred fifty-eight (343,582,558) ordinary registered shares of nominal value thirty cents (0.30€) each. Accordingly the total number of the Company's voting rights amounts to three hundred forty-three million five hundred eighty-two thousand five hundred fifty-eight (343,582,558).

Further to the above conversion the remaining CBL bonds amount to 263,560 which represent a percentage of 0.1128% of the total amount of the convertible bonds issued.

The above increase which does not constitute an amendment of the Company's bylaws (art. 71 par. 4 in comb. with art. 4 par. 4 of the Law 4548/2018), has been certified by the Company's Board of Directors by virtue of its resolution no 556/23.03.2021 which was registered in the General Business Registry of the Ministry of Development & Investments on 31.03.2021 (announcement no. 2352926).

It is hereby noted that given the fact that the New Shares as well as the existing listed Company's shares belong to the same ATHEX's Segment "Under Surveillance", there is no obligation for the issuance of a Prospectus for the admission to trading of the New Shares, according to the exception provided also in the second passage of par. 5 of article 1 of Reg. (EU) 2017/1129.

The Corporate Actions Committee of the ATH.EX., at its meeting on 09.04.2021

approved οf the admission to trading of the New Shares. The New Shares will be credited on the start day of trading in the beneficiaries' accounts and securities

accounts held with the Dematerialized Securities System. For more information, the above beneficiaries may contact the Company's IR Department, competent person being Mr. Demetrios Bakratsas, (tel. +30 210 6602529) during business days and hours.

Forthnet S.A.

Kantza, April 12th, 2021

Forthnet SA published this content on 12 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2019 262 M 312 M 312 M
Net income 2019 -28,5 M -33,9 M -33,9 M
Net Debt 2019 328 M 391 M 391 M
P/E ratio 2019 -2,40x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 103 M 122 M 123 M
EV / Sales 2018 1,26x
EV / Sales 2019 1,52x
Nbr of Employees 930
Free-Float 33,4%
Chart HELLENIC COMPANY FOR TELECOMMUNICATIONS AND TELEMATIC APPLICATIONS S.A.
Duration : Period :
Hellenic Company for Telecommunications and Telematic Applications S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HELLENIC COMPANY FOR TELECOMMUNICATIONS AND TELEMATIC APPLICATIONS S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Panayiotis Papadopoulos Vice Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Dimitris Tzelepis Executive Director-Finance
Deepak Srinivas Padmanabhan Non-Executive Chairman
Nektarios Kokkovas Executive Director-Management Information Systems
Dimitris Papazafiropoulos Executive Director-Technology & Customer Care
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HELLENIC COMPANY FOR TELECOMMUNICATIONS AND TELEMATIC APPLICATIONS S.A.2.04%122
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS-2.14%237 902
CHINA MOBILE LIMITED13.69%132 273
CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS, INC.-7.15%120 052
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION7.65%94 026
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG10.01%92 738
