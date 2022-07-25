Hellenic Exchanges Athens Stock Exchange : 1st half 2022 financial results - Turnover increases by 6.5%; EUR5.4m net after tax earnings

Turnover in the 1st half of 2022 for the Athens Exchange Group was EUR19.6 million compared to EUR18.4m in the corresponding period last year, increased by 6.5%.

59% of the turnover of the Group is from fees on trading, clearing and settlement of trades on the Athens Exchange, posting a EUR0.9m change compared to the corresponding period in 2021, i.e. an 8.7% increase. 12% of the turnover concerns revenue based mainly on the capitalization of the market, which increased by EUR0.5m compared to the 1st half last year (+29.0%), mainly due to the increase in the size of the market.

Lastly, 29% of the turnover concerns services and data provided by the Group, which dropped by EUR0.3m (-4.8%) compared to the 1st half of 2021.

It is noted that in 1st half of 2022 the Average Daily Value of Transactions was EUR91.0m, increased by 11.9% compared to the 1st half of 2021 (EUR81.3m), and the average capitalization of the Greek capital market increased by 12.5% compared to the average capitalization of the 1st half of 2021 (EUR64.8 billion vs. EUR57.6bn). The Athens Stock Exchange General Index was down 8.4% at the end of the 1st half of 2022 compared to the end of the corresponding period last year.

Total operating expenses in the 1st half of 2022 were EUR10.8m compared to EUR10.2m in the corresponding period last year, increased by 5.9%.

As a result of the above, the Earnings before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization (EBITDA) in the 1st half of 2022 were EUR8.0m, increased by 8.1% compared to EUR7.4m in the corresponding period in 2021.

The consolidated Earnings Before Interest and Taxes (EBIT) in the 1st half of 2022 amounted to EUR5.7m vs. EUR5.3m in the 1st half of 2021, increased by 7.5%.

In the 1st half of 2022, the profitability of the Group increased due to extraordinary revenue (revenue from tax returns) amounting to EUR0.6m, and the consolidated net after tax earnings of the Group amounted to EUR5.4m compared to EUR5.1m in the 1st half of 2021, increased by 5.9%.

Based on the guideline for the Alternative Performance Measures (APMs) published by the European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA), the adjusted earnings per share were EUR0.090 compared to EUR0.084 in the corresponding period last year.

During the 1st half of 2022, a significant increase in energy prices is being observed compared to the corresponding period last year. This fact has not impacted the profitability of the Group in the 1st half of 2022, as energy costs represent a small portion of total operating expenses.

The financial statements of the Group and the Company are posted on the Company's website (www.athexgroup.gr).