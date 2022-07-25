Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Greece
  4. Athens Stock Exchange
  5. Hellenic Exchanges - Athens Stock Exchange SA
  6. News
  7. Summary
    EXAE   GRS395363005

HELLENIC EXCHANGES - ATHENS STOCK EXCHANGE SA

(EXAE)
  Report
Delayed Athens Stock Exchange  -  10:10 2022-07-25 am EDT
3.160 EUR   -0.47%
01:15pHELLENIC EXCHANGES ATHENS STOCK EXCHANGE : 1st half 2022 financial results - Turnover increases by 6.5%; EUR5.4m net after tax earnings
PU
01:05pHELLENIC EXCHANGES ATHENS STOCK EXCHANGE : 1st Half 2022 Financial Report
PU
07/13HELLENIC EXCHANGES ATHENS STOCK EXCHANGE : Purchases of own shares
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Hellenic Exchanges Athens Stock Exchange : 1st half 2022 financial results - Turnover increases by 6.5%; EUR5.4m net after tax earnings

07/25/2022 | 01:15pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Turnover in the 1st half of 2022 for the Athens Exchange Group was EUR19.6 million compared to EUR18.4m in the corresponding period last year, increased by 6.5%.

59% of the turnover of the Group is from fees on trading, clearing and settlement of trades on the Athens Exchange, posting a EUR0.9m change compared to the corresponding period in 2021, i.e. an 8.7% increase. 12% of the turnover concerns revenue based mainly on the capitalization of the market, which increased by EUR0.5m compared to the 1st half last year (+29.0%), mainly due to the increase in the size of the market.

Lastly, 29% of the turnover concerns services and data provided by the Group, which dropped by EUR0.3m (-4.8%) compared to the 1st half of 2021.

It is noted that in 1st half of 2022 the Average Daily Value of Transactions was EUR91.0m, increased by 11.9% compared to the 1st half of 2021 (EUR81.3m), and the average capitalization of the Greek capital market increased by 12.5% compared to the average capitalization of the 1st half of 2021 (EUR64.8 billion vs. EUR57.6bn). The Athens Stock Exchange General Index was down 8.4% at the end of the 1st half of 2022 compared to the end of the corresponding period last year.

Total operating expenses in the 1st half of 2022 were EUR10.8m compared to EUR10.2m in the corresponding period last year, increased by 5.9%.

As a result of the above, the Earnings before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization (EBITDA) in the 1st half of 2022 were EUR8.0m, increased by 8.1% compared to EUR7.4m in the corresponding period in 2021.

The consolidated Earnings Before Interest and Taxes (EBIT) in the 1st half of 2022 amounted to EUR5.7m vs. EUR5.3m in the 1st half of 2021, increased by 7.5%.

In the 1st half of 2022, the profitability of the Group increased due to extraordinary revenue (revenue from tax returns) amounting to EUR0.6m, and the consolidated net after tax earnings of the Group amounted to EUR5.4m compared to EUR5.1m in the 1st half of 2021, increased by 5.9%.

Based on the guideline for the Alternative Performance Measures (APMs) published by the European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA), the adjusted earnings per share were EUR0.090 compared to EUR0.084 in the corresponding period last year.

During the 1st half of 2022, a significant increase in energy prices is being observed compared to the corresponding period last year. This fact has not impacted the profitability of the Group in the 1st half of 2022, as energy costs represent a small portion of total operating expenses.

The financial statements of the Group and the Company are posted on the Company's website (www.athexgroup.gr).


Disclaimer

Hellenic Exchanges Athens Stock Exchange SA published this content on 25 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 July 2022 17:14:22 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about HELLENIC EXCHANGES - ATHENS STOCK EXCHANGE SA
01:15pHELLENIC EXCHANGES ATHENS STOCK EXCH : 1st half 2022 financial results - Turnover increase..
PU
01:05pHELLENIC EXCHANGES ATHENS STOCK EXCH : 1st Half 2022 Financial Report
PU
07/13HELLENIC EXCHANGES ATHENS STOCK EXCH : Purchases of own shares
PU
07/11HELLENIC EXCHANGES ATHENS STOCK EXCH : Purchases of own shares
PU
07/06HELLENIC EXCHANGES ATHENS STOCK EXCH : Purchases of own shares
PU
07/04HELLENIC EXCHANGES ATHENS STOCK EXCH : Appointment of a new Chief Technology Officer
PU
07/04HELLENIC EXCHANGES ATHENS STOCK EXCH : Purchases of own shares
PU
07/01HELLENIC EXCHANGES ATHENS STOCK EXCH : Purchases of own shares
PU
06/29HELLENIC EXCHANGES ATHENS STOCK EXCH : Purchases of own shares
PU
06/27HELLENIC EXCHANGES ATHENS STOCK EXCH : Purchases of own shares
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 39,5 M 40,3 M 40,3 M
Net income 2022 8,70 M 8,89 M 8,89 M
Net cash 2022 82,0 M 83,8 M 83,8 M
P/E ratio 2022 16,7x
Yield 2022 5,04%
Capitalization 190 M 194 M 195 M
EV / Sales 2022 2,75x
EV / Sales 2023 2,45x
Nbr of Employees 221
Free-Float 94,4%
Chart HELLENIC EXCHANGES - ATHENS STOCK EXCHANGE SA
Duration : Period :
Hellenic Exchanges - Athens Stock Exchange SA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HELLENIC EXCHANGES - ATHENS STOCK EXCHANGE SA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 3,18 €
Average target price 4,80 €
Spread / Average Target 51,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Yiannos Kontopoulos Chief Executive Officer
Vasilis Govaris Chief Financial Officer
George P. Handjinicolaou Chairman
Dimitris Gardelis Director-Information Technology Development
Th. Zarros Head-Information Technology Support
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HELLENIC EXCHANGES - ATHENS STOCK EXCHANGE SA-14.42%195
HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED-22.79%56 690
INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE, INC.-27.54%55 545
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE PLC13.30%52 659
DEUTSCHE BÖRSE AG9.55%30 250
NASDAQ-17.81%28 423