Hellenic Exchanges Athens Stock Exchange : 1st quarter 2022 financial results - Revenue increases by 18.1%; EUR3.27m net after tax earnings

Turnover in the 1st quarter of 2022 for the Athens Exchange Group was EUR9.87 million compared to EUR8.36m in the corresponding period last year, increased by 18.1%.

60% of the turnover of the Group is from fees on trading, clearing and settlement of trades on the Athens Exchange, posting a EUR0.9m change compared to the corresponding period in 2021, i.e. an 18.4% increase. 12% of the turnover concerns revenue based mainly on the capitalization of the market, which increased by EUR0.4m compared to the 1st quarter last year (+53.2%), mainly due to the increase in the size of the market.

Lastly, 28% of the turnover comes from services and data provided by the Group, which posted a EUR0.2m increase (+7.1%) compared to the 1st quarter of 2021, mainly due to the increase in revenue from market data and digital services.

It is noted that in 1st quarter of 2022 the Average Daily Value of Transactions was EUR92.9m, increased by 24.0% compared to the 1st quarter of 2021 (EUR74.9m), and the average capitalization of the Greek capital market increased by 23.8% compared to the average capitalization of the 1st quarter of 2021 (EUR66.6 billion vs. EUR53.8bn). The Athens Stock Exchange General Index was up 1.7% at the end of the 1st quarter of 2022 compared to the end of the corresponding period last year.

Total operating expenses in the 1st quarter of 2022 were EUR4.92m compared to EUR4.68m in the corresponding period last year, increased by 5.1%.

As a result of the above, the Earnings before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization (EBITDA) in the 1st quarter of 2022 were EUR4.55m, increased by 35.8% compared to EUR3.35m in the corresponding period in 2021.

The consolidated Earnings Before Interest and Taxes (EBIT) in the 1st quarter of 2022 amounted to EUR3.43m vs. EUR2.28m in the 1st quarter of 2021, increased by 50.4%.

In the 1st quarter of 2022, the profitability of the Group increased by extraordinary revenue (revenue from tax returns) amounting to EUR0.6m, and the consolidated net after tax earnings of the Group amounted to EUR3.27m compared to EUR1.95m in the 1st quarter of 2021, increased by 67.7%.

Based on the guideline for the Alternative Performance Measures (APMs) published by the European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA), the adjusted earnings per share were EUR0.054 compared to EUR0.032 in the corresponding period last year.

During the 1st quarter of 2022, a significant increase in energy prices is being observed compared to the corresponding period last year. This fact has not impacted the profitability of the Group in the 1st quarter of 2022, as energy costs represent a small portion of total operating expenses.

The financial statements of the Group and the Company are posted on the Company¶s website (www.athexgroup.gr).