Hellenic Exchanges Athens Stock Exchange : Annual Report 2021

2021 Annual Report

EXAE - Share price performance

8,00 5,300 4,890 5,260 4,35 4,650 4,635 3,895 3,700 3,710

2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021

The vertical bars depict the price fluctuation of EXAE shares. The price shown is the closing price at the end of each year.

Comparative performance - EXAE share price & ATHEX General Index

(1.1.2021 = 100) 130 120 110 100 90 80 70 04/01/21 21/01/21 08/02/21 24/02/21 12/03/21 01/04/21 21/04/21 12/05/21 28/05/21 15/06/21 02/07/21 20/07/21 05/08/21 23/08/21 08/09/21 24/09/21 12/10/21 29/10/21 16/11/21 02/12/21 20/12/21

EXAE share price ATHEX General Index

Ordinary dividend per share (year paid, in € before taxes)

0,21 0,1515 0,11 0,09 0,10260 0,06499 0,07 0,07 0,05021 0,05 0,00 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021 2022

See chapter 6.5 - Dividend policyfor more information.