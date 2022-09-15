Advanced search
    EXAE   GRS395363005

HELLENIC EXCHANGES - ATHENS STOCK EXCHANGE SA

(EXAE)
Delayed Athens Stock Exchange  -  09:37 2022-09-15 am EDT
3.120 EUR   -0.48%
09:50aHELLENIC EXCHANGES ATHENS STOCK EXCHANGE : Annual Report 2021
PU
09/14HELLENIC EXCHANGES ATHENS STOCK EXCHANGE : Purchases of own shares
PU
09/13HELLENIC EXCHANGES ATHENS STOCK EXCHANGE : Lapse of the right to the dividend for fiscal year 2016
PU
Hellenic Exchanges Athens Stock Exchange : Annual Report 2021

09/15/2022 | 09:50am EDT
2021 Annual Report

Athens Exchange Group: Performance at a glance

(International Accounting Standards, amounts in €m unless otherwise noted)

2021

2020

%

Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income

Turnover

36,127

30,735

18%

Less: Hellenic Capital Market Commission fee

-1,337

-1,227

9%

Total revenue

34,790

29,508

18%

Total expenses

21,707

21,170

3%

Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization (EBITDA)

13,083

8,338

57%

Depreciation

-4,498

-4,210

7%

Operating Result (EBIT)

8,585

4,128

108%

Financial income / (expenses)

0,881

0,780

-

Earnings Before Tax (EBT)

9,466

4,908

93%

Income Tax

-1,259

-1,038

21%

Earnings After Taxes (EAT)

8,207

3,870

112%

Consolidated Statement of Financial Position

Cash & cash equivalents

71,861

68,000

6%

Third party assets in ATHEX Group bank accounts

241,961

224,557

8%

Other current assets

8,160

10,871

-25%

Non-current assets

48,692

44,778

9%

Total assets

370,674

348,206

6%

Third party assets in ATHEX Group bank accounts

241,961

224,557

8%

Short-term liabilities

12,528

12,827

-2%

Long-term liabilities

7,678

5,306

45%

Total equity

108,507

105,516

3%

Total Liabilities & Stockholders' Equity

370,674

348,206

6%

Performance Indicators

EBITDA Margin

%

36,2%

27,1%

33%

EBIT Margin

%

23,8%

13,4%

77%

Net profit margin

%

22,7%

12,6%

80%

Return on Equity (ROE)

%

7,6%

3,7%

106%

ATHEX Market data

Cash Market

Traded value

€ bn.

17,8

16,2

10%

Average daily trade value

71,3

65,0

10%

Traded volume (shares)

bn.

9,3

10,5

-11%

Number of trades

m

7,6

8,2

-8%

Raised capital

€ bn.

8,09

1,39

482%

ATHEX capitalization (year end)

€ bn.

66,0

53,6

23%

ATHEX capitalization (yearly average)

€ bn.

61,1

47,5

29%

Turnover velocity (value traded ÷ average capitalization)

%

29,1%

34,1%

Derivatives Market

Trade volume (contracts)

m

12,0

10,3

17%

Average revenue per contract

0,157

0,197

-20%

EXAE share

Start-of-year price (last close of the previous year)

3,895

4,635

-16%

Year maximum

4,320

5,050

-14%

Year minimum

3,470

2,490

39%

Closing price (December 31st)

3,710

3,895

-5%

Profit per share

0,204

0,118

73%

Ordinary dividend paid out (before withholding tax, year paid)

0,0700

0,0700

0%

Ordinary dividend (after dividend withholding tax) paid out

0,0665

0,0665

0%

Special dividend (Share capital return) paid out (year paid)

0,0700

0,0900

-22%

Detailed financial information is available in Chapter 7and Appendix I.

Version 1.0 - August 2022

2021 Annual Report

EXAE - Share price performance

8,00

5,300

4,890

5,260

4,35

4,650

4,635

3,895

3,700

3,710

2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021

The vertical bars depict the price fluctuation of EXAE shares. The price shown is the closing price at the end of each year.

Comparative performance - EXAE share price & ATHEX General Index

(1.1.2021 = 100)

130

120

110

100

90

80

70

04/01/21

21/01/21

08/02/21

24/02/21

12/03/21

01/04/21

21/04/21

12/05/21

28/05/21

15/06/21

02/07/21

20/07/21

05/08/21

23/08/21

08/09/21

24/09/21

12/10/21

29/10/21

16/11/21

02/12/21

20/12/21

EXAE share price

ATHEX General Index

Ordinary dividend per share (year paid, in € before taxes)

0,21

0,1515

0,11

0,09

0,10260

0,06499

0,07

0,07

0,05021

0,05

0,00

2012

2013

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

2020

2021

2022

See chapter 6.5 - Dividend policyfor more information.

4

2021 Annual Report

Table of Contents

1.

The Athens Exchange Group .................................................................................

7

2.

Management profile ...........................................................................................

21

3.

Activities of the Group in 2021 ...........................................................................

39

4.

Promoting the Greek capital market ..................................................................

47

5.

The Greek cash and derivatives market..............................................................

65

6.

Stock information................................................................................................

77

7.

Key financial figures of the Group.......................................................................

89

8.

Risk management..............................................................................................

103

9.

For more information .......................................................................................

111

10.

Corporate Sustainability....................................................................................

113

Appendix I - Financial data for the Athens Exchange Group .......................................

124

Appendix II - Market statistics .....................................................................................

134

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Hellenic Exchanges Athens Stock Exchange SA published this content on 15 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 September 2022 13:49:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 39,5 M 39,5 M 39,5 M
Net income 2022 8,70 M 8,70 M 8,70 M
Net cash 2022 82,0 M 82,0 M 82,0 M
P/E ratio 2022 16,5x
Yield 2022 5,10%
Capitalization 185 M 185 M 185 M
EV / Sales 2022 2,62x
EV / Sales 2023 2,33x
Nbr of Employees 225
Free-Float 94,4%
Chart HELLENIC EXCHANGES - ATHENS STOCK EXCHANGE SA
Duration : Period :
Hellenic Exchanges - Athens Stock Exchange SA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HELLENIC EXCHANGES - ATHENS STOCK EXCHANGE SA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 3,14 €
Average target price 4,80 €
Spread / Average Target 53,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Yiannos Kontopoulos Chief Executive Officer
Vasilis Govaris Chief Financial Officer
George P. Handjinicolaou Chairman
Dimitris Gardelis Director-Information Technology Development
Th. Zarros Head-Information Technology Support
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HELLENIC EXCHANGES - ATHENS STOCK EXCHANGE SA-15.50%185
INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE, INC.-26.99%55 768
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE PLC14.00%50 783
HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED-33.99%48 469
DEUTSCHE BÖRSE AG17.17%31 647
NASDAQ-11.39%30 471