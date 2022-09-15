Hellenic Exchanges Athens Stock Exchange : Annual Report 2021
2021 Annual Report
Athens Exchange Group: Performance at a glance
(International Accounting Standards, amounts in €m unless otherwise noted)
2021
2020
%
Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income
Turnover
36,127
30,735
18%
Less: Hellenic Capital Market Commission fee
-1,337
-1,227
9%
Total revenue
34,790
29,508
18%
Total expenses
21,707
21,170
3%
Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization (EBITDA)
13,083
8,338
57%
Depreciation
-4,498
-4,210
7%
Operating Result (EBIT)
8,585
4,128
108%
Financial income / (expenses)
0,881
0,780
-
Earnings Before Tax (EBT)
9,466
4,908
93%
Income Tax
-1,259
-1,038
21%
Earnings After Taxes (EAT)
8,207
3,870
112%
Consolidated Statement of Financial Position
Cash & cash equivalents
71,861
68,000
6%
Third party assets in ATHEX Group bank accounts
241,961
224,557
8%
Other current assets
8,160
10,871
-25%
Non-current assets
48,692
44,778
9%
Total assets
370,674
348,206
6%
Third party assets in ATHEX Group bank accounts
241,961
224,557
8%
Short-term liabilities
12,528
12,827
-2%
Long-term liabilities
7,678
5,306
45%
Total equity
108,507
105,516
3%
Total Liabilities & Stockholders' Equity
370,674
348,206
6%
Performance Indicators
EBITDA Margin
%
36,2%
27,1%
33%
EBIT Margin
%
23,8%
13,4%
77%
Net profit margin
%
22,7%
12,6%
80%
Return on Equity (ROE)
%
7,6%
3,7%
106%
ATHEX Market data
Cash Market
Traded value
€ bn.
17,8
16,2
10%
Average daily trade value
71,3
65,0
10%
Traded volume (shares)
bn.
9,3
10,5
-11%
Number of trades
m
7,6
8,2
-8%
Raised capital
€ bn.
8,09
1,39
482%
ATHEX capitalization (year end)
€ bn.
66,0
53,6
23%
ATHEX capitalization (yearly average)
€ bn.
61,1
47,5
29%
Turnover velocity (value traded ÷ average capitalization)
%
29,1%
34,1%
Derivatives Market
Trade volume (contracts)
m
12,0
10,3
17%
Average revenue per contract
€
0,157
0,197
-20%
EXAE share
Start-of-year price (last close of the previous year)
€
3,895
4,635
-16%
Year maximum
€
4,320
5,050
-14%
Year minimum
€
3,470
2,490
39%
Closing price (December 31st)
€
3,710
3,895
-5%
Profit per share
€
0,204
0,118
73%
Ordinary dividend paid out (before withholding tax, year paid)
€
0,0700
0,0700
0%
Ordinary dividend (after dividend withholding tax) paid out
€
0,0665
0,0665
0%
Special dividend (Share capital return) paid out (year paid)
€
0,0700
0,0900
-22%
Detailed financial information is available in
Chapter 7and Appendix I.
Version 1.0 - August 2022
2021 Annual Report
EXAE - Share price performance
8,00
5,300
4,890
5,260
4,35
4,650
4,635
3,895
3,700
3,710
2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021
The vertical bars depict the price fluctuation of EXAE shares. The price shown is the closing price at the end of each year.
Comparative performance - EXAE share price & ATHEX General Index
(1.1.2021 = 100)
130
120
110
100
90
80
70
04/01/21
21/01/21
08/02/21
24/02/21
12/03/21
01/04/21
21/04/21
12/05/21
28/05/21
15/06/21
02/07/21
20/07/21
05/08/21
23/08/21
08/09/21
24/09/21
12/10/21
29/10/21
16/11/21
02/12/21
20/12/21
EXAE share price
ATHEX General Index
Ordinary dividend per share (year paid, in € before taxes)
0,21
0,1515
0,11
0,09
0,10260
0,06499
0,07
0,07
0,05021
0,05
0,00
2012
2013
2014
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
2020
2021
2022
See chapter 6.5 - Dividend policy for more information.
2021 Annual Report
Table of Contents
1.
The Athens Exchange Group .................................................................................
7
2.
Management profile ...........................................................................................
21
3.
Activities of the Group in 2021 ...........................................................................
39
4.
Promoting the Greek capital market ..................................................................
47
5.
The Greek cash and derivatives market..............................................................
65
6.
Stock information................................................................................................
77
7.
Key financial figures of the Group.......................................................................
89
8.
Risk management..............................................................................................
103
9.
For more information .......................................................................................
111
10.
Corporate Sustainability....................................................................................
113
Appendix I - Financial data for the Athens Exchange Group .......................................
124
Appendix II - Market statistics .....................................................................................
134
Sales 2022
39,5 M
39,5 M
39,5 M
Net income 2022
8,70 M
8,70 M
8,70 M
Net cash 2022
82,0 M
82,0 M
82,0 M
P/E ratio 2022
16,5x
Yield 2022
5,10%
Capitalization
185 M
185 M
185 M
EV / Sales 2022
2,62x
EV / Sales 2023
2,33x
Nbr of Employees
225
Free-Float
94,4%
