Hellenic Exchanges Athens Stock Exchange : Appointment of a new Chief Technology Officer

Hellenic Exchanges- Athens Stock Exchange (ATHEX), announces that Mr. Theodoros Zarros is appointed as Chief Executive Officer, following the departure of Mr. Dimitris Karaiskakis on 30.06.2022.

Mr. Zarros held the position of Director of Infrastructure Management and IT Support Division at the Group since February 2018. Previously, he had worked for a number of years as Head of Information Technology in major brokerage companies in Greece and has a broad knowledge of the investment environment from both a technological and an operational point of view. He has extensive experience in large IT projects and has implemented important Digital Transformation projects in Greece and abroad.

The Group warmly thanks Mr. Karaiskakis for his long service in important positions of responsibility.