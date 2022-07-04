Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Greece
  4. Athens Stock Exchange
  5. Hellenic Exchanges - Athens Stock Exchange SA
  6. News
  7. Summary
    EXAE   GRS395363005

HELLENIC EXCHANGES - ATHENS STOCK EXCHANGE SA

(EXAE)
  Report
Delayed Athens Stock Exchange  -  03:43 2022-07-04 am EDT
3.105 EUR   -1.43%
03:03aHELLENIC EXCHANGES ATHENS STOCK EXCHANGE : Purchases of own shares
PU
07/01HELLENIC EXCHANGES ATHENS STOCK EXCHANGE : Purchases of own shares
PU
06/29HELLENIC EXCHANGES ATHENS STOCK EXCHANGE : Purchases of own shares
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Hellenic Exchanges Athens Stock Exchange : Appointment of a new Chief Technology Officer

07/04/2022 | 03:33am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Hellenic Exchanges- Athens Stock Exchange (ATHEX), announces that Mr. Theodoros Zarros is appointed as Chief Executive Officer, following the departure of Mr. Dimitris Karaiskakis on 30.06.2022.

Mr. Zarros held the position of Director of Infrastructure Management and IT Support Division at the Group since February 2018. Previously, he had worked for a number of years as Head of Information Technology in major brokerage companies in Greece and has a broad knowledge of the investment environment from both a technological and an operational point of view. He has extensive experience in large IT projects and has implemented important Digital Transformation projects in Greece and abroad.

The Group warmly thanks Mr. Karaiskakis for his long service in important positions of responsibility.


Disclaimer

Hellenic Exchanges Athens Stock Exchange SA published this content on 04 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 July 2022 07:32:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about HELLENIC EXCHANGES - ATHENS STOCK EXCHANGE SA
03:03aHELLENIC EXCHANGES ATHENS STOCK EXCH : Purchases of own shares
PU
07/01HELLENIC EXCHANGES ATHENS STOCK EXCH : Purchases of own shares
PU
06/29HELLENIC EXCHANGES ATHENS STOCK EXCH : Purchases of own shares
PU
06/27HELLENIC EXCHANGES ATHENS STOCK EXCH : Purchases of own shares
PU
06/24HELLENIC EXCHANGES ATHENS STOCK EXCH : Purchases of own shares
PU
06/22HELLENIC EXCHANGES ATHENS STOCK EXCH : Purchases of own shares
PU
06/21HELLENIC EXCHANGES ATHENS STOCK EXCH : Excerpt of the Meeting of the Board of Directors on..
PU
06/20HELLENIC EXCHANGES ATHENS STOCK EXCH : Purchases of own shares
PU
06/17HELLENIC EXCHANGES ATHENS STOCK EXCH : Purchases of own shares
PU
06/15HELLENIC EXCHANGES ATHENS STOCK EXCH : Purchases of own shares
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 38,9 M 40,5 M 40,5 M
Net income 2022 8,70 M 9,05 M 9,05 M
Net cash 2022 82,0 M 85,3 M 85,3 M
P/E ratio 2022 16,6x
Yield 2022 5,08%
Capitalization 189 M 196 M 196 M
EV / Sales 2022 2,75x
EV / Sales 2023 2,42x
Nbr of Employees 221
Free-Float 94,4%
Chart HELLENIC EXCHANGES - ATHENS STOCK EXCHANGE SA
Duration : Period :
Hellenic Exchanges - Athens Stock Exchange SA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HELLENIC EXCHANGES - ATHENS STOCK EXCHANGE SA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 3,15 €
Average target price 4,80 €
Spread / Average Target 52,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Yiannos Kontopoulos Chief Executive Officer
Vasilis Govaris Chief Financial Officer
George P. Handjinicolaou Chairman
Dimitris Gardelis Director-Information Technology Development
Th. Zarros Head-Information Technology Support
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HELLENIC EXCHANGES - ATHENS STOCK EXCHANGE SA-15.09%196
HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED-15.24%62 251
INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE, INC.-30.37%53 370
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE PLC8.54%50 706
DEUTSCHE BÖRSE AG5.00%29 499
NASDAQ-25.91%25 622