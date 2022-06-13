Log in
    EXAE   GRS395363005

HELLENIC EXCHANGES - ATHENS STOCK EXCHANGE SA

(EXAE)
Delayed Athens Stock Exchange  -  10:14 2022-06-10 am EDT
3.450 EUR   -1.43%
05:53pHELLENIC EXCHANGES ATHENS STOCK EXCHANGE : Purchases of own shares
PU
06/10HELLENIC EXCHANGES ATHENS STOCK EXCHANGE : Purchases of own shares
PU
06/08HELLENIC EXCHANGES - ATHENS STOCK EXCHANGE SA : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
Hellenic Exchanges Athens Stock Exchange : Purchases of own shares

06/13/2022 | 05:53pm EDT
Hellenic Exchanges - Athens Stock Exchange (ATHEX) announces that, in accordance with the decision of the Annual General Shareholders' Meeting on 31.05.2021, it made the following purchases of own shares, in compliance with the applicable buyback rules and regulations:

Date

Number of shares

Total value (EUR)

Average price (EUR)

10.06.2022

51,100

176,268.86

3.4495

The shares were acquired through the member of the Athens Stock Exchange NBG SECURITIES.

Following the above transactions, ATHEX owns directly 704,305 shares, representing 1.167% of the voting rights of the Company.

The announcement is issued in accordance with Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016.


Disclaimer

Hellenic Exchanges Athens Stock Exchange SA published this content on 14 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 June 2022 21:52:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
