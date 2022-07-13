Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Greece
  4. Athens Stock Exchange
  5. Hellenic Exchanges - Athens Stock Exchange SA
  6. News
  7. Summary
    EXAE   GRS395363005

HELLENIC EXCHANGES - ATHENS STOCK EXCHANGE SA

(EXAE)
Delayed Athens Stock Exchange  -  10:11 2022-07-12 am EDT
3.160 EUR   -0.78%
02:04aHELLENIC EXCHANGES ATHENS STOCK EXCHANGE : Purchases of own shares
PU
07/11HELLENIC EXCHANGES ATHENS STOCK EXCHANGE : Purchases of own shares
PU
07/06HELLENIC EXCHANGES ATHENS STOCK EXCHANGE : Purchases of own shares
PU
Hellenic Exchanges Athens Stock Exchange : Purchases of own shares

07/13/2022 | 02:04am EDT
Hellenic Exchanges - Athens Stock Exchange (ATHEX) announces that, in accordance with the decision of the Annual General Shareholders' Meeting on 31.05.2021, it made the following purchases of own shares, in compliance with the applicable buyback rules and regulations:

Date

Number of shares

Total value (EUR)

Average price (EUR)

12.07.2022

26,800

84,870.04

3.1668

The shares were acquired through the member of the Athens Stock Exchange NBG SECURITIES.

Following the above transactions, ATHEX owns directly 1,480,392 shares, representing 2.453% of the voting rights of the Company.

The announcement is issued in accordance with Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016.


Disclaimer

Hellenic Exchanges Athens Stock Exchange SA published this content on 13 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 July 2022 06:03:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 38,9 M 39,2 M 39,2 M
Net income 2022 8,70 M 8,76 M 8,76 M
Net cash 2022 82,0 M 82,5 M 82,5 M
P/E ratio 2022 16,6x
Yield 2022 5,06%
Capitalization 190 M 191 M 191 M
EV / Sales 2022 2,76x
EV / Sales 2023 2,43x
Nbr of Employees 221
Free-Float 94,4%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 3,16 €
Average target price 4,80 €
Spread / Average Target 51,9%
Yiannos Kontopoulos Chief Executive Officer
Vasilis Govaris Chief Financial Officer
George P. Handjinicolaou Chairman
Dimitris Gardelis Director-Information Technology Development
Th. Zarros Head-Information Technology Support
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HELLENIC EXCHANGES - ATHENS STOCK EXCHANGE SA-14.15%191
HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED-19.54%59 068
INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE, INC.-31.75%52 984
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE PLC11.54%50 803
DEUTSCHE BÖRSE AG11.86%29 798
NASDAQ-24.94%25 958