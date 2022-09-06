Hellenic Exchanges Athens Stock Exchange : Purchases of own shares

Hellenic Exchanges - Athens Stock Exchange (ATHEX) announces that, in accordance with the decision of the Annual General Shareholders' Meeting on 31.05.2021, it made the following purchases of own shares, in compliance with the applicable buyback rules and regulations:

Date Number of shares Total value (EUR) Average price (EUR) 01.09.2022 15,400 49,950.56 3.2435 02.09.2022 15,900 50,975.02 3.2060 05.09.2022 16,200 49,979.51 3.0852

The shares were acquired through the member of the Athens Stock Exchange NBG SECURITIES.

Following the above transactions, ATHEX owns directly 1,797,884 shares, representing 2.979% of the voting rights of the Company.

The announcement is issued in accordance with Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016.