Hellenic Exchanges Athens Stock Exchange : Purchases of own shares
09/12/2022 | 02:10am EDT
Hellenic Exchanges - Athens Stock Exchange (ATHEX) announces that, in accordance with the decision of the Annual General Shareholders' Meeting on 31.05.2021, it made the following purchases of own shares, in compliance with the applicable buyback rules and regulations:
Date
Number of shares
Totalvalue(EUR)
Average price (EUR)
08.09.2022
20,000
61,205.11
3.0603
09.09.2022
24,100
74,630.01
3.0967
The shares were acquired through the member of the Athens Stock Exchange NBG SECURITIES.
Following the above transactions, ATHEX owns directly 1,868,834 shares, representing 3.097% of the voting rights of the Company.
The announcement is issued in accordance with Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016.
Hellenic Exchanges Athens Stock Exchange SA published this content on 12 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 September 2022 06:09:02 UTC.