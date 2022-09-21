Advanced search
    EXAE   GRS395363005

HELLENIC EXCHANGES - ATHENS STOCK EXCHANGE SA

(EXAE)
Delayed Athens Stock Exchange  -  10:19 2022-09-21 am EDT
3.125 EUR   -0.32%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Hellenic Exchanges Athens Stock Exchange : Purchases of own shares

09/21/2022 | 11:30am EDT
Hellenic Exchanges - Athens Stock Exchange (ATHEX) announces that, in accordance with the decision of the Annual General Shareholders' Meeting on 31.05.2021, it made the following purchases of own shares, in compliance with the applicable buyback rules and regulations:

Date

Number of shares

Total value (EUR)

Average price (EUR)

21.09.2022

8,500

26,391.92

3.1049

The shares were acquired through the member of the Athens Stock Exchange PIRAEUS SECURITIES.

Following the above transactions, ATHEX owns directly 1,996,552 shares, representing 3.308% of the voting rights of the Company.

The announcement is issued in accordance with Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016.


Disclaimer

Hellenic Exchanges Athens Stock Exchange SA published this content on 21 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 September 2022 15:29:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 39,5 M 39,4 M 39,4 M
Net income 2022 8,70 M 8,69 M 8,69 M
Net cash 2022 82,0 M 81,9 M 81,9 M
P/E ratio 2022 16,5x
Yield 2022 5,10%
Capitalization 185 M 185 M 185 M
EV / Sales 2022 2,62x
EV / Sales 2023 2,33x
Nbr of Employees 225
Free-Float 94,4%
Chart HELLENIC EXCHANGES - ATHENS STOCK EXCHANGE SA
Duration : Period :
Hellenic Exchanges - Athens Stock Exchange SA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HELLENIC EXCHANGES - ATHENS STOCK EXCHANGE SA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 3,14 €
Average target price 4,80 €
Spread / Average Target 53,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Yiannos Kontopoulos Chief Executive Officer
Vasilis Govaris Chief Financial Officer
George P. Handjinicolaou Chairman
Dimitris Gardelis Director-Information Technology Development
Th. Zarros Head-Information Technology Support
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HELLENIC EXCHANGES - ATHENS STOCK EXCHANGE SA-15.50%185
INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE, INC.-30.65%52 970
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE PLC8.92%47 832
HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED-35.75%47 174
DEUTSCHE BÖRSE AG15.43%31 145
NASDAQ-15.43%29 081