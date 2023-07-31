Hellenic Exchanges Athens Stock Exchange S A : 1st Half 2023 Financial Report
HELLENIC EXCHANGES - ATHENS STOCK EXCHANGE S.A.
SIX MONTH 2023 FINANCIAL REPORT
For the period 1 January 2023 - 30 June 2023
In accordance with the International Financial Reporting Standards
ATHENS EXCHANGE GROUP
110 Athinon Ave.
10442 Athens GREECE
GEMI: 003719101000
SIX MONTH 2023 FINANCIAL REPORT
Table of contents
1. DECLARATIONS BY MEMBERS OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS
4
2. MANAGEMENT REPORT OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS
6
3. REVIEW REPORT BY THE INDEPENDENT CERTIFIED AUDITORS ACCOUNTANTS
21
4. 1st HALF 2023 COMPANY & CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
25
4.1. Interim Statement of Comprehensive Income
26
4.2. Interim Statement of Financial Position
28
4.3. Interim Statement of Changes in Equity
29
4.4. Interim Cash Flow Statement
31
5. NOTES TO THE INTERIM 1st HALF 2023 FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
32
5.1. General information about the Company and its subsidiaries
33
5.2. Basis of preparation of the company and consolidated financial statements for the 1st Half of 2023 33
5.3.
Basic Accounting Principles
34
5.4.
Segment Information
36
5.5.
Overview of the capital market
37
5.6.
Trading
38
5.7.
Post trading
38
5.8.
Listing
38
5.9.
Data services
39
5.10.
IT and Digital services
39
5.11.
Ancillary services
40
5.12.
Personnel remuneration and expenses
40
5.13.
Third party remuneration and expenses
40
5.14.
Maintenance / IT Support
41
5.15.
Building / equipment management
41
5.16.
Utilities
41
5.17.
Other operating expenses
42
5.18.
Taxes
42
5.19.
Owner occupied tangible assets and intangible assets
42
5.20.
Leases
43
5.21.
Participations and other long term claims
43
5.22.
Trade and other receivables
44
5.23.
Financial assets
45
5.24.
Cash and cash equivalents
45
5.25.
Third party balances in bank accounts of the Group
46
5.26.
Deferred Tax
46
5.27.
Contractual obligations
47
5.28.
Equity and reserves
47
SIX MONTH 2023 FINANCIAL REPORT
5.29. Trade and other payables
48
5.30.
Taxes payable
49
5.31. Current income tax and income taxes payable
49
5.32.
Related party disclosures
50
5.33. Litigation or arbitration disputes and other contingent liabilities
52
5.34. Risk Policies and Management
52
5.35.
Fair value
54
5.36. Events after the date of the Statement of Financial Position
55
5.37.
Adjustments
56
SIX MONTH 2023 FINANCIAL REPORT
1. DECLARATIONS BY MEMBERS OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS
(in accordance with article 5 of Law 3556/2007)
SIX MONTH 2023 FINANCIAL REPORT
WE DECLARE THAT
to the best of our knowledge, the separate and consolidated interim Financial Statements of the Group and the Company, which have been prepared in accordance with the International Financial Accounting Standards in effect, reflect in a true manner the assets, liabilities and equity on 30.06.2023 and the results for the first half of 2023 of HELLENIC EXCHANGES-ATHENS STOCK EXCHANGE S.A. (ATHEX), as well as of the companies that are included in the consolidation taken as a whole;
to the best of our knowledge, the attached report of the Board of Directors for the first half of 2023 reports in a truthful manner the performance and position of HELLENIC EXCHANGES-ATHENS STOCK EXCHANGE S.A. (ATHEX), as well as of the companies that are included in the consolidation taken as a whole, including a description of the main risks and uncertainties that they face;
to the best of our knowledge, the separate and consolidated Financial Statements for the first half of 2023 are those that have been approved by the Board of Directors of HELLENIC EXCHANGES-ATHENS STOCK EXCHANGE S.A. (ATHEX) on 31.07.2023 and have been published by being uploaded on the internet, at www.athexgroup.gr.
Athens, 31 July 2023
THE
THE
THE
CHAIRMAN OF THE BoD
CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
MEMBER OF THE BoD
GEORGE HANDJINICOLAOU
YIANOS KONTOPOULOS
GIORGOS DOUKIDIS
ID: Χ-501829
ID: AA-246553
ID: X-468731
Hellenic Exchanges Athens Stock Exchange SA published this content on 31 July 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 July 2023 17:45:02 UTC.
Hellenic Exchanges Athens Stock Exchange SA, formerly Hellenic Exchanges SA Holding Clearing Settlement and Registry, is a Greece-based company that provides support services for the operation of the Greek capital market. It operates through its subsidiaries Hellenic Central Securities Depository (ATHEXCSD) and Athens Exchange Clearing House (ATHEXClear) in the following segments: Trading, Clearing, Settlement, Data Feed, Information Technology (IT), Exchange Services, Depository Services, Clearing House Services, as well as Other. The Company's purpose is the participation in companies and businesses having activities related to the support and operation of organized capital markets, as well as the development of activities and provision of services related to the support and operation of organized capital markets. Furthermore its purpose is the organization and support of the operation of a cash market, a derivatives market, as well as other financial means in Greece and abroad.