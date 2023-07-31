HELLENIC EXCHANGES - ATHENS STOCK EXCHANGE S.A.

SIX MONTH 2023 FINANCIAL REPORT

For the period 1 January 2023 - 30 June 2023

In accordance with the International Financial Reporting Standards

ATHENS EXCHANGE GROUP

110 Athinon Ave.

10442 Athens GREECE

GEMI: 003719101000

Table of contents

1. DECLARATIONS BY MEMBERS OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

4

2. MANAGEMENT REPORT OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

6

3. REVIEW REPORT BY THE INDEPENDENT CERTIFIED AUDITORS ACCOUNTANTS

21

4. 1st HALF 2023 COMPANY & CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

25

4.1. Interim Statement of Comprehensive Income

26

4.2. Interim Statement of Financial Position

28

4.3. Interim Statement of Changes in Equity

29

4.4. Interim Cash Flow Statement

31

5. NOTES TO THE INTERIM 1st HALF 2023 FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

32

5.1. General information about the Company and its subsidiaries

33

5.2. Basis of preparation of the company and consolidated financial statements for the 1st Half of 2023 33

5.3.

Basic Accounting Principles

34

5.4.

Segment Information

36

5.5.

Overview of the capital market

37

5.6.

Trading

38

5.7.

Post trading

38

5.8.

Listing

38

5.9.

Data services

39

5.10.

IT and Digital services

39

5.11.

Ancillary services

40

5.12.

Personnel remuneration and expenses

40

5.13.

Third party remuneration and expenses

40

5.14.

Maintenance / IT Support

41

5.15.

Building / equipment management

41

5.16.

Utilities

41

5.17.

Other operating expenses

42

5.18.

Taxes

42

5.19.

Owner occupied tangible assets and intangible assets

42

5.20.

Leases

43

5.21.

Participations and other long term claims

43

5.22.

Trade and other receivables

44

5.23.

Financial assets

45

5.24.

Cash and cash equivalents

45

5.25.

Third party balances in bank accounts of the Group

46

5.26.

Deferred Tax

46

5.27.

Contractual obligations

47

5.28.

Equity and reserves

47

5.29. Trade and other payables

48

5.30.

Taxes payable

49

5.31. Current income tax and income taxes payable

49

5.32.

Related party disclosures

50

5.33. Litigation or arbitration disputes and other contingent liabilities

52

5.34. Risk Policies and Management

52

5.35.

Fair value

54

5.36. Events after the date of the Statement of Financial Position

55

5.37.

Adjustments

56

1. DECLARATIONS BY MEMBERS OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

(in accordance with article 5 of Law 3556/2007)

WE DECLARE THAT

  1. to the best of our knowledge, the separate and consolidated interim Financial Statements of the Group and the Company, which have been prepared in accordance with the International Financial Accounting Standards in effect, reflect in a true manner the assets, liabilities and equity on 30.06.2023 and the results for the first half of 2023 of HELLENIC EXCHANGES-ATHENS STOCK EXCHANGE S.A. (ATHEX), as well as of the companies that are included in the consolidation taken as a whole;
  2. to the best of our knowledge, the attached report of the Board of Directors for the first half of 2023 reports in a truthful manner the performance and position of HELLENIC EXCHANGES-ATHENS STOCK EXCHANGE S.A. (ATHEX), as well as of the companies that are included in the consolidation taken as a whole, including a description of the main risks and uncertainties that they face;
  3. to the best of our knowledge, the separate and consolidated Financial Statements for the first half of 2023 are those that have been approved by the Board of Directors of HELLENIC EXCHANGES-ATHENS STOCK EXCHANGE S.A. (ATHEX) on 31.07.2023 and have been published by being uploaded on the internet, at www.athexgroup.gr.

Athens, 31 July 2023

THE

THE

THE

CHAIRMAN OF THE BoD

CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER

MEMBER OF THE BoD

GEORGE HANDJINICOLAOU

YIANOS KONTOPOULOS

GIORGOS DOUKIDIS

ID: Χ-501829

ID: AA-246553

ID: X-468731

