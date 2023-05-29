Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Greece
  4. Athens Stock Exchange
  5. Hellenic Exchanges - Athens Stock Exchange S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    EXAE   GRS395363005

HELLENIC EXCHANGES - ATHENS STOCK EXCHANGE S.A.

(EXAE)
  Report
Delayed Athens Stock Exchange  -  10:18:13 2023-05-29 am EDT
5.290 EUR   +4.55%
12:37pHellenic Exchanges Athens Stock Exchange S A : 1st Quarter 2023 Financial Statements
PU
11:55aHellenic Exchanges Athens Stock Exchange S A : 1st quarter 2023 financial results - Revenue increases by 17.7%; EUR3.33m net after tax earnings
PU
05/26Hellenic Exchanges Athens Stock Exchange S A : Transactions by Eurobank Equities
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Hellenic Exchanges Athens Stock Exchange S A : 1st Quarter 2023 Financial Statements

05/29/2023 | 12:37pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

HELLENIC EXCHANGES - ATHENS STOCK EXCHANGE S.A.

1st QUARTER 2023

SUMMARY INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

For the period 1 January 2023 - 31 March 2023

In accordance with the International Financial Reporting Standards

ATHENS EXCHANGE GROUP

110 Athinon Ave.

10442 Athens GREECE

GEMI: 003719101000

1st QUARTER 2023 INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

Table of contents

1. 1st QUARTER 2023 COMPANY & CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

4

1.1.

Interim Statement of Comprehensive Income

5

1.2.

Interim Statement of Financial Position

7

1.3.

Interim Statement of Changes in Equity

8

1.4.

Interim Cash Flow Statement

10

2. NOTES TO THE SUMMARY INTERIM 1st QUARTER 2023 FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

11

2.1.

General information about the Company and its subsidiaries

12

2.2.

Basis of preparation of the company and consolidated financial statements for Q1 2023

12

2.3.

Basic Accounting Principles

13

2.4.

Overview of the capital market

13

2.5.

Trading

13

2.6.

Post trading

14

2.7.

Listing

14

2.8.

Data services

14

2.9.

IT and Digital services

15

2.10.

Ancillary services

15

2.11.

Hellenic Capital Market Commission fee

15

2.12.

Personnel remuneration and expenses

16

2.13.

Third party remuneration and expenses

16

2.14.

Maintenance / IT Support

16

2.15.

Building / equipment management

17

2.16.

Utilities

17

2.17.

Other operating expenses

17

2.18.

Taxes

17

2.19.

Owner occupied tangible assets and intangible assets

18

2.20.

Leases

18

2.21.

Real Estate Investments

19

2.22.

Participations and other long term claims

19

2.23.

Trade and other receivables

20

2.24.

Financial assets

21

2.25.

Cash and cash equivalents

21

2.26.

Third party balances in bank accounts of the Group

22

2.27.

Deferred Tax

22

2.28.

Contractual obligations

22

2.29.

Equity and reserves

23

2.30.

Trade and other payables

25

2.31.

Taxes payable

25

2

1st QUARTER 2023 INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

2.32.

Social security organizations

25

2.33. Current income tax and income taxes payable

26

2.34.

Related party disclosures

27

2.35. Events after the date of the Statement of Financial Position

28

2.36.

Adjustments

29

3

1st QUARTER 2023 INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

1. 1st QUARTER 2023 COMPANY & CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

for the period 1 January 2023 to 31 March 2023

In accordance with the International Financial Reporting Standards

(Amounts in thousands euro, unless otherwise noted)

4

1st QUARTER 2023 INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

1.1.

Interim Statement of Comprehensive Income

Group

Company

01.01

01.01

01.01

01.01

Notes

31.03.2023

31.03.2022

31.03.2023

31.03.2022

Revenue

Trading

2.5

2,299

1,832

2,299

1,828

Post trading

2.6

5,418

4,058

0

0

Listing

2.7

1,294

1,190

853

832

Data services

2.8

874

894

806

815

IT and digital services

2.9

1,515

1,639

1,080

1,119

Ancillary services

2.10

266

258

179

183

Total turnover

11,666

9,871

5,217

4,777

Hellenic Capital Market Commission fee

2.11

(523)

(400)

(190)

(152)

Total revenue

11,143

9,471

5,027

4,625

Expenses

Personnel remuneration and expenses

2.12

3,278

2,639

1,854

1,505

Third party remuneration and expenses

2.13

488

249

383

217

Maintenance / IT support

2.14

534

468

378

355

Building / equipment management

2.15

168

158

32

20

Utilities

2.16

380

395

101

56

Other operating expenses

2.17

760

685

535

484

Taxes

2.18

268

323

164

186

Total operating expenses before depreciation

5,876

4,917

3,447

2,823

Earnings before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation &

5,267

4,554

1,580

1,802

Amortization (EBITDA)

Depreciation

2.19 &

(959)

(1,127)

(569)

(489)

2.20

Earnings Before Interest and Taxes (EBIT)

4,308

3,427

1,011

1,313

Capital income

47

1

16

0

Income from tax returns

2.33

0

625

0

625

Financial expenses

(16)

(20)

(19)

(20)

Earnings Before Tax (EBT)

4,339

4,033

1,008

1,918

Income tax

2.33

(1,005)

(762)

(239)

(298)

Earnings after tax (ΕΑΤ)

3,334

3,271

769

1,620

Certain amounts of the previous fiscal year have been changed (See note 2.36).

(Amounts in thousands euro, unless otherwise noted)

5

Disclaimer

Hellenic Exchanges Athens Stock Exchange SA published this content on 29 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 May 2023 16:36:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about HELLENIC EXCHANGES - ATHENS STOCK EXCHANGE S.A.
12:37pHellenic Exchanges Athens Stock Exch : 1st Quarter 2023 Financial Statements
PU
11:55aHellenic Exchanges Athens Stock Exch : 1st quarter 2023 financial results - Revenue increa..
PU
05/26Hellenic Exchanges Athens Stock Exch : Transactions by Eurobank Equities
PU
05/17Hellenic Exchanges Athens Stock Exch : INVITATION to the 22nd Annual General Meeting
PU
05/17Hellenic Exchanges Athens Stock Exch : 22nd Annual GM - 08 June 2023
PU
05/12Hellenic Exchanges Athens Stock Exch : Transactions by Eurobank Equities
PU
04/26Hellenic Exchanges Athens Stock Exch : Transactions by Eurobank Equities
PU
04/20Hellenic Exchanges Athens Stock Exch : 2023 Financial Calendar (updated)
PU
04/19Hellenic Exchanges Athens Stock Exch : Transactions by Eurobank Equities
PU
03/31Hellenic Exchanges Athens Stock Exch : Transactions by Eurobank Equities
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 39,5 M 42,2 M 42,2 M
Net income 2022 8,67 M 9,28 M 9,28 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 2,77%
Capitalization 293 M 314 M 314 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 7,43x
Capi. / Sales 2023 6,82x
Nbr of Employees 234
Free-Float 94,4%
Chart HELLENIC EXCHANGES - ATHENS STOCK EXCHANGE S.A.
Duration : Period :
Hellenic Exchanges - Athens Stock Exchange S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HELLENIC EXCHANGES - ATHENS STOCK EXCHANGE S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 5,06 €
Average target price 4,74 €
Spread / Average Target -6,32%
Managers and Directors
Yiannos Kontopoulos Chief Executive Officer & Director
Nick Koskoletos Chief Financial Officer
George P. Handjinicolaou Chairman
Dimitris Gardelis Director-Information Technology Development
Theodoros Zarros Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HELLENIC EXCHANGES - ATHENS STOCK EXCHANGE S.A.63.23%314
INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE, INC.2.51%58 876
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE PLC18.89%57 668
HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED-12.81%47 489
DEUTSCHE BÖRSE AG2.11%32 409
NASDAQ, INC.-11.62%26 609
-40% off: Our subscriptions help you unlock hidden opportunities!
Subscribe
fermer