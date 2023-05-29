Hellenic Exchanges Athens Stock Exchange S A : 1st Quarter 2023 Financial Statements
HELLENIC EXCHANGES - ATHENS STOCK EXCHANGE S.A.
st QUARTER 2023
SUMMARY INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
For the period 1 January 2023 - 31 March 2023
In accordance with the International Financial Reporting Standards
ATHENS EXCHANGE GROUP
110 Athinon Ave.
10442 Athens GREECE
GEMI: 003719101000
1st QUARTER 2023 INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
Table of contents
1. 1
st QUARTER 2023 COMPANY & CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
4
1.1.
Interim Statement of Comprehensive Income
5
1.2.
Interim Statement of Financial Position
7
1.3.
Interim Statement of Changes in Equity
8
1.4.
Interim Cash Flow Statement
10
2. NOTES TO THE SUMMARY INTERIM 1
st QUARTER 2023 FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
11
2.1.
General information about the Company and its subsidiaries
12
2.2.
Basis of preparation of the company and consolidated financial statements for Q1 2023
12
2.3.
Basic Accounting Principles
13
2.4.
Overview of the capital market
13
2.5.
Trading
13
2.6.
Post trading
14
2.7.
Listing
14
2.8.
Data services
14
2.9.
IT and Digital services
15
2.10.
Ancillary services
15
2.11.
Hellenic Capital Market Commission fee
15
2.12.
Personnel remuneration and expenses
16
2.13.
Third party remuneration and expenses
16
2.14.
Maintenance / IT Support
16
2.15.
Building / equipment management
17
2.16.
Utilities
17
2.17.
Other operating expenses
17
2.18.
Taxes
17
2.19.
Owner occupied tangible assets and intangible assets
18
2.20.
Leases
18
2.21.
Real Estate Investments
19
2.22.
Participations and other long term claims
19
2.23.
Trade and other receivables
20
2.24.
Financial assets
21
2.25.
Cash and cash equivalents
21
2.26.
Third party balances in bank accounts of the Group
22
2.27.
Deferred Tax
22
2.28.
Contractual obligations
22
2.29.
Equity and reserves
23
2.30.
Trade and other payables
25
2.31.
Taxes payable
25
1st QUARTER 2023 INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
2.32.
Social security organizations
25
2.33. Current income tax and income taxes payable
26
2.34.
Related party disclosures
27
2.35. Events after the date of the Statement of Financial Position
28
2.36.
Adjustments
29
1st QUARTER 2023 INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
1. 1
st QUARTER 2023 COMPANY & CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
for the period 1 January 2023 to 31 March 2023
In accordance with the International Financial Reporting Standards
(Amounts in thousands euro, unless otherwise noted)
1st QUARTER 2023 INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
1.1.
Interim Statement of Comprehensive Income
Group
Company
01.01
01.01
01.01
01.01
Notes
31.03.2023
31.03.2022
31.03.2023
31.03.2022
Revenue
Trading
2.5
2,299
1,832
2,299
1,828
Post trading
2.6
5,418
4,058
0
0
Listing
2.7
1,294
1,190
853
832
Data services
2.8
874
894
806
815
IT and digital services
2.9
1,515
1,639
1,080
1,119
Ancillary services
2.10
266
258
179
183
Total turnover
11,666
9,871
5,217
4,777
Hellenic Capital Market Commission fee
2.11
(523)
(400)
(190)
(152)
Total revenue
11,143
9,471
5,027
4,625
Expenses
Personnel remuneration and expenses
2.12
3,278
2,639
1,854
1,505
Third party remuneration and expenses
2.13
488
249
383
217
Maintenance / IT support
2.14
534
468
378
355
Building / equipment management
2.15
168
158
32
20
Utilities
2.16
380
395
101
56
Other operating expenses
2.17
760
685
535
484
Taxes
2.18
268
323
164
186
Total operating expenses before depreciation
5,876
4,917
3,447
2,823
Earnings before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation &
5,267
4,554
1,580
1,802
Amortization (EBITDA)
Depreciation
2.19 &
(959)
(1,127)
(569)
(489)
2.20
Earnings Before Interest and Taxes (EBIT)
4,308
3,427
1,011
1,313
Capital income
47
1
16
0
Income from tax returns
2.33
0
625
0
625
Financial expenses
(16)
(20)
(19)
(20)
Earnings Before Tax (EBT)
4,339
4,033
1,008
1,918
Income tax
2.33
(1,005)
(762)
(239)
(298)
Earnings after tax (ΕΑΤ)
3,334
3,271
769
1,620
Certain amounts of the previous fiscal year have been changed (See note 2.36).
(Amounts in thousands euro, unless otherwise noted)
