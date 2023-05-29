Hellenic Exchanges Athens Stock Exchange S A : 1st quarter 2023 financial results - Revenue increases by 17.7%; EUR3.33m net after tax earnings

Turnover in the 1st quarter of 2023 for the Athens Exchange Group was EUR11.7 million compared to EUR9.9m in the corresponding period last year, increased by 18.2%.

66% of the turnover of the Group is from fees on trading, clearing and settlement of trades on the Athens Exchange, posting a EUR1.8m change compared to the corresponding period in 2022, i.e. an 30.7% increase. The remaining 34% of turnover was unchanged, and mainly includes services to third parties.

It is noted that in 1st quarter of 2023 the Average Daily Value of Transactions was EUR112.5m, increased by 21.1% compared to the 1st quarter of 2022 (EUR92.9m), and the average capitalization of the Greek capital market increased by 8.0% compared to the average capitalization of the 1st quarter of 2022 (EUR71.9 billion vs. EUR66.6bn). The Athens Stock Exchange General Index was up 19.9% at the end of the 1st quarter of 2023 compared to the end of the corresponding period last year.

Total operating expenses in the 1st quarter of 2023 were EUR5.9m compared to EUR4.9m in the corresponding period last year, increased by 18.9%. The increase is mainly due to higher salary costs due to the strengthening of the management team and the Group's competitiveness.

As a result of the above, the Earnings before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization (EBITDA) in the 1st quarter of 2023 were EUR5.3m, increased by 16.5% compared to EUR4.6m in the corresponding period in 2022.

The consolidated Earnings Before Interest and Taxes (EBIT) in the 1st quarter of 2023 amounted to EUR4.3m vs. EUR3.4m in the 1st quarter of 2022, increased by 26.5%, and the consolidated net after tax earnings of the Group amounted to EUR3.33m compared to EUR3.27m in the 1st quarter of 2022, increased by 1.8%. It is noted that in the 1st quarter of 2022, the profitability of the Group increased by extraordinary revenue (revenue from tax returns) amounting to EUR0.6m.

Based on the guideline for the Alternative Performance Measures (APMs) published by the European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA), the adjusted earnings per share were EUR0.058 compared to EUR0.055 in the corresponding period last year.

The financial statements of the Group and the Company are posted on the Company's website (www.athexgroup.gr).