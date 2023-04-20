Hellenic Exchanges Athens Stock Exchange S A : 2023 Financial Calendar (updated)

Hellenic Exchanges- Athens Stock Exchange (ATHEX) informs investors that the Board of Directors of the Company decided to change the publication date of the financial results for the 1st quarter.

The new publication date for the 1st quarter financial results is Monday 29 May (initial date: 22 May), and therefore, the financial calendar for the remainder of the fiscal year is as follows:

Release of First Quarter 2023 results: Monday 29 May 2023

Annual General Meeting of shareholders: Thursday 8 June 2023

Dividend beneficiaries - Record date (*): Thursday 15 June 2023

Concerning the futures traded in the Athens Exchange derivatives market: if a dividend is declared, the ex-date (Wednesday 14 June 2023) is beforethe expiration, on 16 June 2023 of the future with the ATHEX share (stock symbol: EXAE) as the underlying security.

Dividend payment date (*): Tuesday 20 June 2023

Release of Six Month 2023 results: Monday 31 July 2023

Release of Nine Month 2023 results: Monday 27 November 2023

(*) The distribution of dividend and the abovementioned relevant dates are subject to approval by the Annual General Meeting of shareholders.

Any dividend declared for fiscal year 2022 will be paid out through Hellenic Central Securities Depository (ATHEXCSD) and the Company will announce all the relevant details.

The results for each period will be published after the end of trading on Athens Exchange on the release day, on the Company's website (www.athexgroup.gr).