Hellenic Exchanges Athens Stock Exchange S A : Purchases of own shares

Hellenic Exchanges - Athens Stock Exchange (ATHEX) announces that, in accordance with the decision of the Annual General Shareholders' Meeting on 31.05.2021, it made the following purchases of own shares, in compliance with the applicable buyback rules and regulations:

Date Number of shares Total value (EUR) Average price (EUR) 30.11.2022 9,865 30,563.22 3.0981

The shares were acquired through the member of the Athens Stock Exchange PIRAEUS SECURITIES.

Following the above transactions, ATHEX owns directly 2,498,000 shares, representing 4.139% of the voting rights of the Company.