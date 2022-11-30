Hellenic Exchanges Athens Stock Exchange S A : Purchases of own shares
11/30/2022 | 12:23pm EST
Hellenic Exchanges - Athens Stock Exchange (ATHEX) announces that, in accordance with the decision of the Annual General Shareholders' Meeting on 31.05.2021, it made the following purchases of own shares, in compliance with the applicable buyback rules and regulations:
Date
Number of shares
Totalvalue(EUR)
Average price (EUR)
30.11.2022
9,865
30,563.22
3.0981
The shares were acquired through the member of the Athens Stock Exchange PIRAEUS SECURITIES.
Following the above transactions, ATHEX owns directly 2,498,000 shares, representing 4.139% of the voting rights of the Company.
Hellenic Exchanges Athens Stock Exchange SA published this content on 30 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 November 2022 17:22:09 UTC.