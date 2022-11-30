Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  Greece
  Athens Stock Exchange
  Hellenic Exchanges - Athens Stock Exchange S.A.
  News
  Summary
    EXAE   GRS395363005

HELLENIC EXCHANGES - ATHENS STOCK EXCHANGE S.A.

(EXAE)
Delayed Athens Stock Exchange  -  10:18 2022-11-30 am EST
3.100 EUR   -0.80%
12:23pHellenic Exchanges Athens Stock Exchange S A : Purchases of own shares
PU
11/28Hellenic Exchanges Athens Stock Exchange S A : Purchases of own shares
PU
11/25Hellenic Exchanges Athens Stock Exchange S A : Purchases of own shares
PU
Hellenic Exchanges Athens Stock Exchange S A : Purchases of own shares

11/30/2022 | 12:23pm EST
Hellenic Exchanges - Athens Stock Exchange (ATHEX) announces that, in accordance with the decision of the Annual General Shareholders' Meeting on 31.05.2021, it made the following purchases of own shares, in compliance with the applicable buyback rules and regulations:

Date

Number of shares

Total value (EUR)

Average price (EUR)

30.11.2022

9,865

30,563.22

3.0981

The shares were acquired through the member of the Athens Stock Exchange PIRAEUS SECURITIES.

Following the above transactions, ATHEX owns directly 2,498,000 shares, representing 4.139% of the voting rights of the Company.


Disclaimer

Hellenic Exchanges Athens Stock Exchange SA published this content on 30 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 November 2022 17:22:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 39,5 M 40,8 M 40,8 M
Net income 2022 8,70 M 9,00 M 9,00 M
Net cash 2022 82,0 M 84,8 M 84,8 M
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 5,12%
Capitalization 181 M 187 M 187 M
EV / Sales 2022 2,51x
EV / Sales 2023 2,21x
Nbr of Employees 234
Free-Float 94,4%
Consensus
Managers and Directors
Yiannos Kontopoulos Chief Executive Officer
Vasilis Govaris Chief Financial Officer
George P. Handjinicolaou Chairman
Dimitris Gardelis Director-Information Technology Development
Th. Zarros Head-Information Technology Support
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HELLENIC EXCHANGES - ATHENS STOCK EXCHANGE S.A.-15.77%187
INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE, INC.-22.98%58 838
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE PLC16.08%53 406
HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED-34.12%48 608
DEUTSCHE BÖRSE AG17.27%32 753
NASDAQ, INC.-5.58%32 474