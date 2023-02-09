Advanced search
    EXAE   GRS395363005

HELLENIC EXCHANGES - ATHENS STOCK EXCHANGE S.A.

(EXAE)
02/09/2023
3.970 EUR   +0.51%
02/03Hellenic Exchanges Athens Stock Exchange S A : Transactions by Eurobank Equities
PU
01/31Hellenic Exchanges Athens Stock Exchange S A : Transactions by Eurobank Equities
PU
01/26Hellenic Exchanges Athens Stock Exchange S A : Transactions by Eurobank Equities
PU
Hellenic Exchanges Athens Stock Exchange S A : Transactions by Eurobank Equities

02/09/2023
Hellenic Exchanges - Athens Stock Exchange (ATHEX) announces, pursuant to Law 3556/2007 and the provisions of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council, that Eurobank Equities notified it that it carried out the following transactions:

No

Date of notification to ATHEX

Transaction date

Type

Quantity

Financial instrument

Total value (euro)

1

07.02.2023

06.02.2023

Buy

2,000

EXAE common stock

7,922.50

2

07.02.2023

06.02.2023

Sell

15

EXAE future

5,970.00

3

09.02.2023

08.02.2023

Buy

10,500

EXAE common stock

41,182.00

4

09.02.2023

08.02.2023

Sell

110

EXAE future

43,518.00

Eurobank Equities carried out these transactions in its capacity as market maker in the derivatives market in futures contracts having the company's share (stock symbol: EXAE) as underlying security.

The notification by Eurobank Equities to the company and in turn by the company to the capital market authorities, is disclosed because Mr. Konstantinos Vasiliou is a non-executive member of the Eurobank Equities Board of Directors, while at the same time he is a non-executive member of the Board of Directors of ATHEX (i.e. liable for reporting according to Law 3340/2005).


Disclaimer

Hellenic Exchanges Athens Stock Exchange SA published this content on 09 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 February 2023 15:50:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
