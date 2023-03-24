Hellenic Exchanges Athens Stock Exchange S A : Transactions by Eurobank Equities

Hellenic Exchanges - Athens Stock Exchange (ATHEX) announces, pursuant to Law 3556/2007 and the provisions of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council, that Eurobank Equities notified it that it carried out the following transactions:
|
No
|
Date of notification to ATHEX
|
Transaction date
|
Type
|
Quantity
|
Financial instrument
|
Total value (euro)
|
1
|
23.03.2023
|
22.03.2023
|
Buy
|
747
|
EXAE common stock
|
3,122.49
|
2
|
23.03.2023
|
22.03.2023
|
Sell
|
5
|
EXAE future
|
2,050.00
Eurobank Equities carried out these transactions in its capacity as market maker in the derivatives market in futures contracts having the company's share (stock symbol: EXAE) as underlying security.
The notification by Eurobank Equities to the company and in turn by the company to the capital market authorities, is disclosed because Mr. Konstantinos Vasiliou is a non-executive member of the Eurobank Equities Board of Directors, while at the same time he is a non-executive member of the Board of Directors of ATHEX (i.e. liable for reporting according to Law 3340/2005).