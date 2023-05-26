Hellenic Exchanges Athens Stock Exchange S A : Transactions by Eurobank Equities

Hellenic Exchanges - Athens Stock Exchange (ATHEX) announces, pursuant to Law 3556/2007 and the provisions of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council, that Eurobank Equities notified it that it carried out the following transactions:

No Date of notification to ATHEX Transaction date Type Quantity Financial instrument Total value (euro) 1 23.05.2023 22.05.2023 Buy 1,298 EXAE common stock 5,840.53 2 23.05.2023 22.05.2023 Sell 1,799 EXAE common stock 8,143.17 3 23.05.2023 22.05.2023 Buy 10 EXAE future 4,365.00 4 23.05.2023 22.05.2023 Sell 15 EXAE future 6,560.00 5 24.05.2023 23.05.2023 Buy 700 EXAE common stock 3,358.00 6 24.05.2023 23.05.2023 Sell 8 EXAE future 3,729.00 7 25.05.2023 24.05.2023 Buy 1,101 EXAE common stock 5,259.78 8 25.05.2023 24.05.2023 Buy 5 EXAE future 2,340.00 9 25.05.2023 24.05.2023 Sell 5 EXAE future 2,340.00

Eurobank Equities carried out these transactions in its capacity as market maker in the derivatives market in futures contracts having the company's share (stock symbol: EXAE) as underlying security.

The notification by Eurobank Equities to the company and in turn by the company to the capital market authorities, is disclosed because Mr. Konstantinos Vasiliou is a non-executive member of the Eurobank Equities Board of Directors, while at the same time he is a non-executive member of the Board of Directors of ATHEX (i.e. liable for reporting according to Law 3340/2005).