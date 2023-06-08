Hellenic Exchanges Athens Stock Exchange S A : Transactions by Eurobank Equities
06/08/2023 | 03:28am EDT
Hellenic Exchanges - Athens Stock Exchange (ATHEX) announces, pursuant to Law 3556/2007 and the provisions of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council, that Eurobank Equities notified it that it carried out the following transactions:
No
Date of notification to ATHEX
Transaction date
Type
Quantity
Financial instrument
Total value (euro)
1
02.06.2023
01.06.2023
Sell
2,149
EXAE common stock
10,647.67
2
07.06.2023
06.06.2023
Buy
500
EXAE common stock
2,450.00
3
07.06.2023
06.06.2023
Buy
5
EXAE future
2,350.00
4
07.06.2023
06.06.2023
Sell
10
EXAE future
4,765.00
Eurobank Equities carried out these transactions in its capacity as market maker in the derivatives market in futures contracts having the company's share (stock symbol: EXAE) as underlying security.
The notification by Eurobank Equities to the company and in turn by the company to the capital market authorities, is disclosed because Mr. Konstantinos Vasiliou is a non-executive member of the Eurobank Equities Board of Directors, while at the same time he is a non-executive member of the Board of Directors of ATHEX (i.e. liable for reporting according to Law 3340/2005).
