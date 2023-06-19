Hellenic Exchanges Athens Stock Exchange S A : Transactions by Eurobank Equities
06/19/2023 | 11:29am EDT
Hellenic Exchanges - Athens Stock Exchange (ATHEX) announces, pursuant to Law 3556/2007 and the provisions of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council, that Eurobank Equities notified it that it carried out the following transactions:
No
Date of notification to ATHEX
Transaction date
Type
Quantity
Financial instrument
Total value (euro)
1
15.06.2023
14.06.2023
Buy
270
EXAE future
135,325.00
2
15.06.2023
14.06.2023
Sell
270
EXAE future
137,205.50
3
16.06.2023
15.06.2023
Buy
8,200
EXAE common stock
41,328.00
4
16.06.2023
15.06.2023
Buy
110
EXAE future
55,446.00
5
16.06.2023
15.06.2023
Sell
192
EXAE future
98,085.00
6
19.06.2023
16.06.2023
Buy
8,400
EXAE common stock
42,117.00
7
19.06.2023
16.06.2023
Buy
50
EXAE future
25,100.00
8
19.06.2023
16.06.2023
Sell
615
EXAE future
307,500.00
9
19.06.2023
16.06.2023
Sell
134
EXAE future
68,242.00
Eurobank Equities carried out these transactions in its capacity as market maker in the derivatives market in futures contracts having the company's share (stock symbol: EXAE) as underlying security.
The notification by Eurobank Equities to the company and in turn by the company to the capital market authorities, is disclosed because Mr. Konstantinos Vasiliou is a non-executive member of the Eurobank Equities Board of Directors, while at the same time he is a non-executive member of the Board of Directors of ATHEX (i.e. liable for reporting according to Law 3340/2005).
