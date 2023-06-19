Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Greece
  4. Athens Stock Exchange
  5. Hellenic Exchanges - Athens Stock Exchange S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    EXAE   GRS395363005

HELLENIC EXCHANGES - ATHENS STOCK EXCHANGE S.A.

(EXAE)
  Report
Delayed Athens Stock Exchange  -  10:17:34 2023-06-19 am EDT
4.905 EUR   -2.29%
11:29aHellenic Exchanges Athens Stock Exchange S A : Transactions by Eurobank Equities
PU
06/15Hellenic Exchanges Athens Stock Exchange S A : Transactions by Eurobank Equities
PU
06/15Hellenic Exchanges Athens Stock Exchange S A : 22nd Annual General Meeting - participation and voting results (Correct Repetition)
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Hellenic Exchanges Athens Stock Exchange S A : Transactions by Eurobank Equities

06/19/2023 | 11:29am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Hellenic Exchanges - Athens Stock Exchange (ATHEX) announces, pursuant to Law 3556/2007 and the provisions of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council, that Eurobank Equities notified it that it carried out the following transactions:

No

Date of notification to ATHEX

Transaction date

Type

Quantity

Financial instrument

Total value (euro)

1

15.06.2023

14.06.2023

Buy

270

EXAE future

135,325.00

2

15.06.2023

14.06.2023

Sell

270

EXAE future

137,205.50

3

16.06.2023

15.06.2023

Buy

8,200

EXAE common stock

41,328.00

4

16.06.2023

15.06.2023

Buy

110

EXAE future

55,446.00

5

16.06.2023

15.06.2023

Sell

192

EXAE future

98,085.00

6

19.06.2023

16.06.2023

Buy

8,400

EXAE common stock

42,117.00

7

19.06.2023

16.06.2023

Buy

50

EXAE future

25,100.00

8

19.06.2023

16.06.2023

Sell

615

EXAE future

307,500.00

9

19.06.2023

16.06.2023

Sell

134

EXAE future

68,242.00

Eurobank Equities carried out these transactions in its capacity as market maker in the derivatives market in futures contracts having the company's share (stock symbol: EXAE) as underlying security.

The notification by Eurobank Equities to the company and in turn by the company to the capital market authorities, is disclosed because Mr. Konstantinos Vasiliou is a non-executive member of the Eurobank Equities Board of Directors, while at the same time he is a non-executive member of the Board of Directors of ATHEX (i.e. liable for reporting according to Law 3340/2005).


Attachments

Disclaimer

Hellenic Exchanges Athens Stock Exchange SA published this content on 19 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 June 2023 15:28:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about HELLENIC EXCHANGES - ATHENS STOCK EXCHANGE S.A.
11:29aHellenic Exchanges Athens Stock Exch : Transactions by Eurobank Equities
PU
06/15Hellenic Exchanges Athens Stock Exch : Transactions by Eurobank Equities
PU
06/15Hellenic Exchanges Athens Stock Exch : 22nd Annual General Meeting - participation and vot..
PU
06/15Hellenic Exchanges Athens Stock Exch : Decisions of the 22nd Annual General Meeting (Corre..
PU
06/14Hellenic Exchanges Athens Stock Exch : Trade notification by the Chairman of the BoD Mr. H..
PU
06/14Hellenic Exchanges Athens Stock Exch : Trade notification by an executive of the Group
PU
06/14HELLENIC EXCHANGES - ATHENS STOCK EXCHANGE S.A. : E..
FA
06/12Hellenic Exchanges Athens Stock Exch : 22nd Annual General Meeting - participation and vot..
PU
06/08Hellenic Exchanges Athens Stock Exch : Formation of the Board of Directors in a body, appo..
PU
06/08Hellenic Exchanges Athens Stock Exch : Dividend for fiscal year 2022
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 39,5 M 43,1 M 43,1 M
Net income 2022 8,67 M 9,47 M 9,47 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 2,79%
Capitalization 290 M 317 M 317 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 7,36x
Capi. / Sales 2023 6,76x
Nbr of Employees 234
Free-Float 94,4%
Chart HELLENIC EXCHANGES - ATHENS STOCK EXCHANGE S.A.
Duration : Period :
Hellenic Exchanges - Athens Stock Exchange S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HELLENIC EXCHANGES - ATHENS STOCK EXCHANGE S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 5,02 €
Average target price 4,85 €
Spread / Average Target -3,39%
Managers and Directors
Yiannos Kontopoulos Chief Executive Officer & Director
Nick Koskoletos Chief Financial Officer
George P. Handjinicolaou Chairman
Dimitris Gardelis Director-Information Technology Development
Theodoros Zarros Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HELLENIC EXCHANGES - ATHENS STOCK EXCHANGE S.A.61.94%317
INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE, INC.8.86%62 526
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE PLC22.19%61 604
HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED-5.99%51 296
DEUTSCHE BÖRSE AG7.22%34 735
NASDAQ, INC.-16.51%25 137
Stock markets for all
100% Free Registration
fermer