Hellenic Exchanges - Athens Stock Exchange (ATHEX) announces, pursuant to Law 3556/2007 and the provisions of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council, that Eurobank Equities notified it that it carried out the following transactions:
No
Date of notification to ATHEX
Transaction date
Type
Quantity
Financial instrument
Total value (euro)
1
07.07.2023
06.07.2023
Buy
10,300
EXAE common stock
58,030.04
2
07.07.2023
06.07.2023
Sell
110
EXAE future
63,018.00
3
10.07.2023
07.07.2023
Buy
2,000
EXAE common stock
11,004.44
4
10.07.2023
07.07.2023
Sell
20
EXAE future
11,217.00
5
11.07.2023
10.07.2023
Buy
10,500
EXAE common stock
60,683.00
6
11.07.2023
10.07.2023
Sell
105
EXAE future
61,821.00
Eurobank Equities carried out these transactions in its capacity as market maker in the derivatives market in futures contracts having the company's share (stock symbol: EXAE) as underlying security.
The notification by Eurobank Equities to the company and in turn by the company to the capital market authorities, is disclosed because Mr. Konstantinos Vasiliou is a non-executive member of the Eurobank Equities Board of Directors, while at the same time he is a non-executive member of the Board of Directors of ATHEX (i.e. liable for reporting according to Law 3340/2005).
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Hellenic Exchanges Athens Stock Exchange SA published this content on 11 July 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 July 2023 15:15:10 UTC.