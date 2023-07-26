Hellenic Exchanges - Athens Stock Exchange (ATHEX) announces, pursuant to Law 3556/2007 and the provisions of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council, that Eurobank Equities notified it that it carried out the following transactions:

No Date of notification to ATHEX Transaction date Type Quantity Financial instrument Total value (euro) 1 18.07.2023 17.07.2023 Buy 500 EXAE common stock 2,980.00 2 18.07.2023 17.07.2023 Sell 5 EXAE future 3,020.00 3 19.07.2023 18.07.2023 Buy 500 EXAE common stock 2,945.00 4 19.07.2023 18.07.2023 Sell 5 EXAE future 2,980.00 5 20.07.2023 19.07.2023 Buy 1,000 EXAE common stock 5,965.00 6 20.07.2023 19.07.2023 Sell 10 EXAE future 6,050.00 7 25.07.2023 24.07.2023 Sell 500 EXAE common stock 2,950.00 8 25.07.2023 24.07.2023 Buy 5 EXAE future 2,975.00

Eurobank Equities carried out these transactions in its capacity as market maker in the derivatives market in futures contracts having the company's share (stock symbol: EXAE) as underlying security.

The notification by Eurobank Equities to the company and in turn by the company to the capital market authorities, is disclosed because Mr. Konstantinos Vasiliou is a non-executive member of the Eurobank Equities Board of Directors, while at the same time he is a non-executive member of the Board of Directors of ATHEX (i.e. liable for reporting according to Law 3340/2005).