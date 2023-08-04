Hellenic Exchanges - Athens Stock Exchange (ATHEX) announces, pursuant to Law 3556/2007 and the provisions of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council, that Eurobank Equities notified it that it carried out the following transactions:

No Date of notification to ATHEX Transaction date Type Quantity Financial instrument Total value (euro) 1 02.08.2023 01.08.2023 Buy 700 EXAE common stock 3,892.00 2 02.08.2023 01.08.2023 Sell 800 EXAE common stock 4,496.00 3 02.08.2023 01.08.2023 Buy 8 EXAE future 4,496.00 4 02.08.2023 01.08.2023 Sell 7 EXAE future 3,929.00 5 04.08.2023 03.08.2023 Buy 500 EXAE common stock 2,680.00 6 04.08.2023 03.08.2023 Sell 5,688 EXAE common stock 30,441.62 7 04.08.2023 03.08.2023 Buy 54 EXAE future 28,919.00 8 04.08.2023 03.08.2023 Sell 5 EXAE future 2,695.00

Eurobank Equities carried out these transactions in its capacity as market maker in the derivatives market in futures contracts having the company's share (stock symbol: EXAE) as underlying security.

The notification by Eurobank Equities to the company and in turn by the company to the capital market authorities, is disclosed because Mr. Konstantinos Vasiliou is a non-executive member of the Eurobank Equities Board of Directors, while at the same time he is a non-executive member of the Board of Directors of ATHEX (i.e. liable for reporting according to Law 3340/2005).