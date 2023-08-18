Hellenic Exchanges Athens Stock Exchange S A : Transactions by Eurobank Equities
Hellenic Exchanges - Athens Stock Exchange (ATHEX) announces, pursuant to Law 3556/2007 and the provisions of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council, that Eurobank Equities notified it that it carried out the following transactions:
No
Date of notification to ATHEX
Transaction date
Type
Quantity
Financial instrument
Total value (euro)
1
17.08.2023
16.08.2023
Buy
1,500
EXAE common stock
7,777.00
2
17.08.2023
16.08.2023
Sell
15
EXAE future
7,837.00
3
18.08.2023
17.08.2023
Buy
300
EXAE common stock
1,542.00
4
18.08.2023
17.08.2023
Sell
193
EXAE common stock
1,003.60
5
18.08.2023
17.08.2023
Buy
10
EXAE future
5,210.00
6
18.08.2023
17.08.2023
Sell
5
EXAE future
2,580.00
Eurobank Equities carried out these transactions in its capacity as market maker in the derivatives market in futures contracts having the company's share (stock symbol: EXAE) as underlying security.
The notification by Eurobank Equities to the company and in turn by the company to the capital market authorities, is disclosed because Mr. Konstantinos Vasiliou is a non-executive member of the Eurobank Equities Board of Directors, while at the same time he is a non-executive member of the Board of Directors of ATHEX (i.e. liable for reporting according to Law 3340/2005).
