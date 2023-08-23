Hellenic Exchanges - Athens Stock Exchange (ATHEX) announces, pursuant to Law 3556/2007 and the provisions of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council, that Eurobank Equities notified it that it carried out the following transactions:

No Date of notification to ATHEX Transaction date Type Quantity Financial instrument Total value (euro) 1 21.08.2023 18.08.2023 Buy 400 EXAE common stock 2,015.00 2 21.08.2023 18.08.2023 Sell 4,000 EXAE common stock 20,400.00 3 21.08.2023 18.08.2023 Sell 27 EXAE future 13,671.00 4 22.08.2023 21.08.2023 Buy 500 EXAE common stock 2,650.00 5 22.08.2023 21.08.2023 Sell 290 EXAE common stock 1,519.60 6 22.08.2023 21.08.2023 Buy 1 EXAE future 535,00 7 22.08.2023 21.08.2023 Sell 5 EXAE future 2,675.00

Eurobank Equities carried out these transactions in its capacity as market maker in the derivatives market in futures contracts having the company's share (stock symbol: EXAE) as underlying security.

The notification by Eurobank Equities to the company and in turn by the company to the capital market authorities, is disclosed because Mr. Konstantinos Vasiliou is a non-executive member of the Eurobank Equities Board of Directors, while at the same time he is a non-executive member of the Board of Directors of ATHEX (i.e. liable for reporting according to Law 3340/2005).