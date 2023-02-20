Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  Greece
  Athens Stock Exchange
  Hellenic Exchanges - Athens Stock Exchange S.A.
  News
  Summary
    EXAE   GRS395363005

HELLENIC EXCHANGES - ATHENS STOCK EXCHANGE S.A.

(EXAE)
  Report
Delayed Athens Stock Exchange  -  10:19:01 2023-02-20 am EST
4.480 EUR   +5.41%
11:10aHellenic Exchanges Athens Stock Exchange S A : Transactions by Eurobank Equities
PU
02/16European bourses join forces in bid to operate stocks price feed
RE
02/15Hellenic Exchanges Athens Stock Exchange S A : Trade notification by an executive of the Group
PU
Hellenic Exchanges Athens Stock Exchange S A : Transactions by National Bank of Greece

02/20/2023 | 11:00am EST
Hellenic Exchanges - Athens Stock Exchange (ATHEX) announces, pursuant to Law 3556/2007 and the provisions of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council, that National Bank of Greece notified it that it carried out the following transactions:

No

Date of notification to ATHEX

Transaction date

Type

Quantity

Financial instrument

Total value (euro)

1

20.02.2023

15.02.2023

Sell

25,000

EXAE common stock

106,894.62

2

20.02.2023

16.02.2023

Sell

54,000

EXAE common stock

231,599.51

The notification by National Bank of Greece to the company and in turn by the company to the capital market authorities, is disclosed because Mr. Ioannis Kyriakopoulos is a member of the Extended Executive Committee at the National Bank of Greece, while at the same time he is a non-executive member of the Board of Directors of ATHEX (i.e. liable for reporting according to Law 3340/2005).


Attachments

Disclaimer

Hellenic Exchanges Athens Stock Exchange SA published this content on 20 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 February 2023 15:59:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 38,9 M 41,5 M 41,5 M
Net income 2022 - - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 3,29%
Capitalization 246 M 263 M 263 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 6,33x
Capi. / Sales 2023 5,74x
Nbr of Employees 234
Free-Float 94,4%
Chart HELLENIC EXCHANGES - ATHENS STOCK EXCHANGE S.A.
Duration : Period :
Hellenic Exchanges - Athens Stock Exchange S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HELLENIC EXCHANGES - ATHENS STOCK EXCHANGE S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 4,25 €
Average target price 4,60 €
Spread / Average Target 8,24%
Managers and Directors
Yiannos Kontopoulos Chief Executive Officer & Director
Nick Koskoletos Chief Financial Officer
George P. Handjinicolaou Chairman
Dimitris Gardelis Director-Information Technology Development
Theodoros Zarros Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HELLENIC EXCHANGES - ATHENS STOCK EXCHANGE S.A.37.10%263
INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE, INC.4.41%59 859
HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED-1.90%53 365
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE PLC6.70%50 447
DEUTSCHE BÖRSE AG6.23%33 570
NASDAQ, INC.-4.55%28 769