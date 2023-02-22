Hellenic Exchanges Athens Stock Exchange S A : Transactions by National Bank of Greece
02/22/2023 | 12:18pm EST
Hellenic Exchanges - Athens Stock Exchange (ATHEX) announces, pursuant to Law 3556/2007 and the provisions of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council, that National Bank of Greece notified it that it carried out the following transactions:
No
Date of notification to ATHEX
Transaction date
Type
Quantity
Financial instrument
Total value(euro)
1
22.02.2023
17.02.2023
Sell
31,000
EXAE common stock
130,177.47
The notification by National Bank of Greece to the company and in turn by the company to the capital market authorities, is disclosed because Mr. Ioannis Kyriakopoulos is a member of the Extended Executive Committee at the National Bank of Greece, while at the same time he is a non-executive member of the Board of Directors of ATHEX (i.e. liable for reporting according to Law 3340/2005).
