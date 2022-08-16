Log in
    EXAE   GRS395363005

HELLENIC EXCHANGES - ATHENS STOCK EXCHANGE SA

(EXAE)
Delayed Athens Stock Exchange  -  10:10 2022-08-16 am EDT
3.315 EUR   +0.45%
11:04aHELLENIC EXCHANGES ATHENS STOCK EXCHANGE : Transactions by Eurobank Equities
PU
08/12HELLENIC EXCHANGES ATHENS STOCK EXCHANGE : Purchases of own shares
PU
08/10HELLENIC EXCHANGES ATHENS STOCK EXCHANGE : Purchases of own shares
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Hellenic Exchanges Athens Stock Exchange : Transactions by Eurobank Equities

08/16/2022 | 11:04am EDT
Hellenic Exchanges - Athens Stock Exchange (ATHEX) announces, pursuant to Law 3556/2007 and the provisions of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council, that Eurobank Equities notified it that it carried out the following transactions:

No

Date of notification to ATHEX

Transaction date

Type

Quantity

Financial instrument

Total value (euro)

1

11.08.2022

10.08.2022

Buy

28

EXAE common stock

92.12

2

11.08.2022

10.08.2022

Sell

1

EXAE future

331.00

3

12.08.2022

11.08.2022

Buy

72

EXAE common stock

237.24

Eurobank Equities carried out these transactions in its capacity as market maker in the derivatives market in futures contracts having the company's share (stock symbol: EXAE) as underlying security.

The notification by Eurobank Equities to the company and in turn by the company to the capital market authorities, is disclosed because Mr. Konstantinos Vasiliou is a non-executive member of the Eurobank Equities Board of Directors, while at the same time he is a non-executive member of the Board of Directors of ATHEX (i.e. liable for reporting according to Law 3340/2005).


Disclaimer

Hellenic Exchanges Athens Stock Exchange SA published this content on 16 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 August 2022 15:03:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
