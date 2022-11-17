Hellenic Exchanges Athens Stock Exchange : Transactions by Eurobank Equities
11/17/2022 | 02:09pm EST
Hellenic Exchanges - Athens Stock Exchange (ATHEX) announces, pursuant to Law 3556/2007 and the provisions of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council, that Eurobank Equities notified it that it carried out the following transactions:
No
Date of notification to ATHEX
Transaction date
Type
Quantity
Financial instrument
Total value (euro)
1
14.11.2022
11.11.2022
Sell
600
EXAE common stock
1,944.00
2
14.11.2022
11.11.2022
Buy
100
EXAE common stock
323.50
3
17.11.2022
16.11.2022
Sell
100
EXAE common stock
318.00
4
17.11.2022
16.11.2022
Buy
1
EXAE future
315.00
Eurobank Equities carried out these transactions in its capacity as market maker in the derivatives market in futures contracts having the company's share (stock symbol: EXAE) as underlying security.
The notification by Eurobank Equities to the company and in turn by the company to the capital market authorities, is disclosed because Mr. Konstantinos Vasiliou is a non-executive member of the Eurobank Equities Board of Directors, while at the same time he is a non-executive member of the Board of Directors of ATHEX (i.e. liable for reporting according to Law 3340/2005).
