Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Greece
  4. Athens Stock Exchange
  5. Hellenic Exchanges - Athens Stock Exchange SA
  6. News
  7. Summary
    EXAE   GRS395363005

HELLENIC EXCHANGES - ATHENS STOCK EXCHANGE SA

(EXAE)
  Report
Delayed Athens Stock Exchange  -  10:13 2022-11-17 am EST
3.130 EUR   -0.79%
02:09pHellenic Exchanges Athens Stock Exchange : Transactions by Eurobank Equities
PU
01:19pHellenic Exchanges Athens Stock Exchange : Purchases of own shares
PU
11/15Hellenic Exchanges Athens Stock Exchange : Purchases of own shares
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Hellenic Exchanges Athens Stock Exchange : Transactions by Eurobank Equities

11/17/2022 | 02:09pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Hellenic Exchanges - Athens Stock Exchange (ATHEX) announces, pursuant to Law 3556/2007 and the provisions of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council, that Eurobank Equities notified it that it carried out the following transactions:

No

Date of notification to ATHEX

Transaction date

Type

Quantity

Financial instrument

Total value (euro)

1

14.11.2022

11.11.2022

Sell

600

EXAE common stock

1,944.00

2

14.11.2022

11.11.2022

Buy

100

EXAE common stock

323.50

3

17.11.2022

16.11.2022

Sell

100

EXAE common stock

318.00

4

17.11.2022

16.11.2022

Buy

1

EXAE future

315.00

Eurobank Equities carried out these transactions in its capacity as market maker in the derivatives market in futures contracts having the company's share (stock symbol: EXAE) as underlying security.

The notification by Eurobank Equities to the company and in turn by the company to the capital market authorities, is disclosed because Mr. Konstantinos Vasiliou is a non-executive member of the Eurobank Equities Board of Directors, while at the same time he is a non-executive member of the Board of Directors of ATHEX (i.e. liable for reporting according to Law 3340/2005).


Disclaimer

Hellenic Exchanges Athens Stock Exchange SA published this content on 17 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 November 2022 19:08:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about HELLENIC EXCHANGES - ATHENS STOCK EXCHANGE SA
02:09pHellenic Exchanges Athens Stock Exch : Transactions by Eurobank Equities
PU
01:19pHellenic Exchanges Athens Stock Exch : Purchases of own shares
PU
11/15Hellenic Exchanges Athens Stock Exch : Purchases of own shares
PU
11/11Hellenic Exchanges Athens Stock Exch : Transactions by Eurobank Equities
PU
11/11Hellenic Exchanges Athens Stock Exch : Purchases of own shares
PU
11/09Hellenic Exchanges Athens Stock Exch : Purchases of own shares
PU
11/07Hellenic Exchanges Athens Stock Exch : Transactions by Eurobank Equities
PU
11/07Hellenic Exchanges Athens Stock Exch : Purchases of own shares
PU
11/01Hellenic Exchanges Athens Stock Exch : Transactions by Eurobank Equities
PU
10/31Hellenic Exchanges Athens Stock Exch : Purchases of own shares
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 39,5 M 41,0 M 41,0 M
Net income 2022 8,70 M 9,05 M 9,05 M
Net cash 2022 82,0 M 85,3 M 85,3 M
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 5,07%
Capitalization 186 M 192 M 194 M
EV / Sales 2022 2,65x
EV / Sales 2023 2,33x
Nbr of Employees 225
Free-Float 94,4%
Chart HELLENIC EXCHANGES - ATHENS STOCK EXCHANGE SA
Duration : Period :
Hellenic Exchanges - Athens Stock Exchange SA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HELLENIC EXCHANGES - ATHENS STOCK EXCHANGE SA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 3,16 €
Average target price 4,67 €
Spread / Average Target 47,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Yiannos Kontopoulos Chief Executive Officer
Vasilis Govaris Chief Financial Officer
George P. Handjinicolaou Chairman
Dimitris Gardelis Director-Information Technology Development
Th. Zarros Head-Information Technology Support
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HELLENIC EXCHANGES - ATHENS STOCK EXCHANGE SA-14.96%194
INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE, INC.-23.95%58 101
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE PLC15.38%52 684
HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED-33.07%49 299
DEUTSCHE BÖRSE AG15.40%32 425
NASDAQ, INC.-6.63%32 110