Kontopoulos, a partner and chief macro strategist at London-based CQS Fund, previously worked as managing director at UBS and Merrill Lynch. He was formerly CEO at Eurobank Asset Management.

The board's decision was unanimous, Hellenic Exchanges said. Earlier this month Hellenic Exchanges signed a framework agreement with Bulgaria's stock exchange (BSE) to trade, clear and settle Bulgarian derivatives.

(Reporting by George Georgiopoulos; Editing by Alex Richardson)