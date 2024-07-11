Athens Exchange Group

Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results Conference Call Invitation

The Athens Exchange Group invites you to participate in a conference call to present and discuss the Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results. The details of the call are presented below:

Hosted Mr. Nick Koskoletos, CFO By: Mr. Stelios Konstantinou, IRO Date: Tuesday, 30th July 2024 Time: 16:00 (GR) 15:00 (CEST) 14:00 (UK) 09:00 (NY) Duration: The teleconference will last approximately 30 minutes. There will be a short presentation followed by a question-and-answer session. Access: In order to participate in the teleconference, please use one of the following telephone numbers: • Greek participants: +30 213 009 6000 or +30 211 180 2000 • UK participants: +44 (0) 800 368 1063 • USA participants: +1 516 447 5632 • Other International participants +44 (0) 203 059 5872

Participants from any other country may choose any of the above numbers. (Please call 5-10 minutes before the scheduled start).

Please quote: 'Hellenic Exchanges-Athens Stock Exchange'

Replay: The conference call will be available for replay until 22nd November 2024.

The telephone numbers for the replay service are:

Digital Playback UK: + 44 (0) 203 059 5874

Digital Playback US: + 1 631 257 0626

Digital Playback GR: + 30 210 94 60 929

ACCESS CODE:2132#