Athens Exchange Group

Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results Conference Call Invitation

The Athens Exchange Group invites you to participate in a conference call to present and discuss the Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results. The details of the call are presented below:

Hosted

Mr. Nick Koskoletos, CFO

By:

Mr. Stelios Konstantinou, IRO

Date:

Tuesday, 30th July 2024

Time:

16:00 (GR)

15:00 (CEST)

14:00 (UK)

09:00 (NY)

Duration:

The teleconference will last approximately 30 minutes.

There will be a short presentation followed by a question-and-answer

session.

Access:

In order to participate in the teleconference, please use one of the following

telephone numbers:

Greek participants:

+30 213 009 6000 or +30 211 180 2000

UK participants:

+44 (0) 800 368 1063

USA participants:

+1 516 447 5632

Other International participants

+44 (0) 203 059 5872

Participants from any other country may choose any of the above numbers. (Please call 5-10 minutes before the scheduled start).

Please quote: 'Hellenic Exchanges-Athens Stock Exchange'

Replay: The conference call will be available for replay until 22nd November 2024.

The telephone numbers for the replay service are:

  • Digital Playback UK: + 44 (0) 203 059 5874
  • Digital Playback US: + 1 631 257 0626
  • Digital Playback GR: + 30 210 94 60 929

ACCESS CODE:2132#

Hellenic Exchanges - Athens Stock Exchange

ISIN:

GRS395363005

110 Athinon Ave., 10442 Athens GREECE

OASIS:

EXAE

Tel.:

+30 210 336 6616 (IR Dept.)

Bloomberg:

EXAE GA

e-mail:

investor-relations@athexgroup.gr

Reuters:

EXCr.AT

web site:

www.athexgroup.gr

Disclaimer

Hellenic Exchanges Athens Stock Exchange SA published this content on 11 July 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 July 2024 15:22:07 UTC.