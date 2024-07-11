Replay: The conference call will be available for replay until 22nd November 2024.
The telephone numbers for the replay service are:
Digital Playback UK: + 44 (0) 203 059 5874
Digital Playback US: + 1 631 257 0626
Digital Playback GR: + 30 210 94 60 929
ACCESS CODE:2132#
Hellenic Exchanges - Athens Stock Exchange
ISIN:
GRS395363005
110 Athinon Ave., 10442 Athens GREECE
OASIS:
EXAE
Tel.:
+30 210 336 6616 (IR Dept.)
Bloomberg:
EXAE GA
e-mail:
investor-relations@athexgroup.gr
Reuters:
EXCr.AT
web site:
www.athexgroup.gr
Hellenic Exchanges Athens Stock Exchange SA, formerly Hellenic Exchanges SA Holding Clearing Settlement and Registry, is a Greece-based company that provides support services for the operation of the Greek capital market. It operates through its subsidiaries Hellenic Central Securities Depository (ATHEXCSD) and Athens Exchange Clearing House (ATHEXClear) in the following segments: Trading, Clearing, Settlement, Data Feed, Information Technology (IT), Exchange Services, Depository Services, Clearing House Services, as well as Other. The Companyâs purpose is the participation in companies and businesses having activities related to the support and operation of organized capital markets, as well as the development of activities and provision of services related to the support and operation of organized capital markets. Furthermore its purpose is the organization and support of the operation of a cash market, a derivatives market, as well as other financial means in Greece and abroad.