Hellenic Exchanges-Athens Stock Exchange S.A. announces, pursuant to Law 3556/2007 and the provisions of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council, that it was notified on 6 June 2024 by the Chief Executive Officer Mr. Yianos Kontopoulos that on 4 June 2024 he purchased 10,000 common registered shares of the Company having a total value of EUR50,039.22.


Hellenic Exchanges Athens Stock Exchange SA published this content on 07 June 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 June 2024 16:29:02 UTC.