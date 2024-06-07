Hellenic Exchanges Athens Stock Exchange SA, formerly Hellenic Exchanges SA Holding Clearing Settlement and Registry, is a Greece-based company that provides support services for the operation of the Greek capital market. It operates through its subsidiaries Hellenic Central Securities Depository (ATHEXCSD) and Athens Exchange Clearing House (ATHEXClear) in the following segments: Trading, Clearing, Settlement, Data Feed, Information Technology (IT), Exchange Services, Depository Services, Clearing House Services, as well as Other. The Companyâs purpose is the participation in companies and businesses having activities related to the support and operation of organized capital markets, as well as the development of activities and provision of services related to the support and operation of organized capital markets. Furthermore its purpose is the organization and support of the operation of a cash market, a derivatives market, as well as other financial means in Greece and abroad.