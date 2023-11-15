Hellenic Exchanges Athens Stock Exchange S A : Transaction by Piraeus Bank (Correct Repetition)
November 15, 2023 at 12:46 pm EST
Hellenic Exchanges - Athens Stock Exchange (ATHEX) announces, pursuant to Law 3556/2007 and the provisions of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council, that Piraeus Bank notified it on 08.11.2023 that:
On 03.11.2023 it transferred 20,222 shares of ATHEX (symbol: EXAE)
The transaction concerns the transfer of share collaterals as part of contracts to sell and transfer business receivables - securitization (law 3156/2003).
The notification by Pireaus Bank to the Company takes place because Mr. George Handjinicolaou is Chairman of the Piraeus Bank Board of Directors, while at the same time he is the independent non-executive Chairman of the Board of Directors of ATHEX.
Hellenic Exchanges Athens Stock Exchange SA, formerly Hellenic Exchanges SA Holding Clearing Settlement and Registry, is a Greece-based company that provides support services for the operation of the Greek capital market. It operates through its subsidiaries Hellenic Central Securities Depository (ATHEXCSD) and Athens Exchange Clearing House (ATHEXClear) in the following segments: Trading, Clearing, Settlement, Data Feed, Information Technology (IT), Exchange Services, Depository Services, Clearing House Services, as well as Other. The Company's purpose is the participation in companies and businesses having activities related to the support and operation of organized capital markets, as well as the development of activities and provision of services related to the support and operation of organized capital markets. Furthermore its purpose is the organization and support of the operation of a cash market, a derivatives market, as well as other financial means in Greece and abroad.