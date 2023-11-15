Hellenic Exchanges - Athens Stock Exchange (ATHEX) announces, pursuant to Law 3556/2007 and the provisions of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council, that Piraeus Bank notified it on 08.11.2023 that:

On 03.11.2023 it transferred 20,222 shares of ATHEX (symbol: EXAE)

The transaction concerns the transfer of share collaterals as part of contracts to sell and transfer business receivables - securitization (law 3156/2003).

The notification by Pireaus Bank to the Company takes place because Mr. George Handjinicolaou is Chairman of the Piraeus Bank Board of Directors, while at the same time he is the independent non-executive Chairman of the Board of Directors of ATHEX.