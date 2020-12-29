Hellenic Exchanges Athens Stock Exchange S A : Transactions by Eurobank Equities - 22 Dec 2020

Download the announcement in pdf format

Announcement

22 December 2020 - Hellenic Exchanges - Athens Stock Exchange (ATHEX) announces, pursuant to the provisions of art. 6 of decision 3/347/12.7.2005 of the Hellenic Capital Market Commission and Regulation (EU) 596/2014, that Eurobank Equities notified it that it carried out the following transactions:

No Date of notification to ATHEX Transaction date Type Quantity Financial instrument Total value (euro) 1 21.12.2020 18.12.2020 Buy 4,230 EXAE common stock 16,580.74 2 21.12.2020 18.12.2020 Sell 992 EXAE common stock 3,898.06 3 21.12.2020 18.12.2020 Buy 717 EXAE future 280,770.00 4 21.12.2020 18.12.2020 Sell 45 EXAE future 17,887.00 5 22.12.2020 21.12.2020 Buy 3,339 EXAE common stock 12,311.29 6 22.12.2020 21.12.2020 Sell 2,939 EXAE common stock 11,012.22 7 22.12.2020 21.12.2020 Buy 30 EXAE future 11,386.00 8 22.12.2020 21.12.2020 Sell 34 EXAE future 12,664.00

Eurobank Equities carried out these transactions in its capacity as market maker in the derivatives market in futures contracts having the company's share (stock symbol: EXAE) as underlying security.

The notification by Eurobank Equities to the company and in turn by the company to the capital market authorities, is disclosed because Mr. Konstantinos Vasiliou is a non-executive member of the Eurobank Equities Board of Directors, while at the same time he is a non-executive member of the Board of Directors of ATHEX (i.e. liable for reporting according to Law 3340/2005).