Hellenic Exchanges Athens Stock Exchange S A : Transactions by Eurobank Equities - 22 Dec 2020

22 December 2020 - Hellenic Exchanges - Athens Stock Exchange (ATHEX) announces, pursuant to the provisions of art. 6 of decision 3/347/12.7.2005 of the Hellenic Capital Market Commission and Regulation (EU) 596/2014, that Eurobank Equities notified it that it carried out the following transactions:
No
Date of notification to ATHEX
Transaction date
Type
Quantity
Financial instrument
Total value (euro)
1
21.12.2020
18.12.2020
Buy
4,230
EXAE common stock
16,580.74
2
21.12.2020
18.12.2020
Sell
992
EXAE common stock
3,898.06
3
21.12.2020
18.12.2020
Buy
717
EXAE future
280,770.00
4
21.12.2020
18.12.2020
Sell
45
EXAE future
17,887.00
5
22.12.2020
21.12.2020
Buy
3,339
EXAE common stock
12,311.29
6
22.12.2020
21.12.2020
Sell
2,939
EXAE common stock
11,012.22
7
22.12.2020
21.12.2020
Buy
30
EXAE future
11,386.00
8
22.12.2020
21.12.2020
Sell
34
EXAE future
12,664.00
Eurobank Equities carried out these transactions in its capacity as market maker in the derivatives market in futures contracts having the company's share (stock symbol: EXAE) as underlying security.
The notification by Eurobank Equities to the company and in turn by the company to the capital market authorities, is disclosed because Mr. Konstantinos Vasiliou is a non-executive member of the Eurobank Equities Board of Directors, while at the same time he is a non-executive member of the Board of Directors of ATHEX (i.e. liable for reporting according to Law 3340/2005).
