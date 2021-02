Hellenic Exchanges Athens Stock Exchange S A : Transactions by Eurobank Equities - 23 Feb 2021

Download the announcement in pdf format

Announcement

23 February 2021 - Hellenic Exchanges - Athens Stock Exchange (ATHEX) announces, pursuant to the provisions of art. 6 of decision 3/347/12.7.2005 of the Hellenic Capital Market Commission and Regulation (EU) 596/2014, that Eurobank Equities notified it that it carried out the following transactions:

No Date of notification to ATHEX Transaction date Type Quantity Financial instrument Total value (euro) 1 19.02.2021 18.02.2021 Buy 124 EXAE common stock 438.34 2 19.02.2021 18.02.2021 Sell 1 EXAE common stock 3,565.00 3 19.02.2021 18.02.2021 Buy 10 EXAE future 3,510.00 4 22.02.2021 19.02.2021 Buy 248 EXAE common stock 877.30 5 22.02.2021 19.02.2021 Sell 367 EXAE common stock 1,316.84 6 23.02.2021 22.02.2021 Sell 342 EXAE common stock 1,231.20

The notification by Eurobank Equities to the company and in turn by the company to the capital market authorities, is disclosed because Mr. Konstantinos Vasiliou is a non-executive member of the Eurobank Equities Board of Directors, while at the same time he is a non-executive member of the Board of Directors of ATHEX (i.e. liable for reporting according to Law 3340/2005).

Eurobank Equities carried out these transactions in its capacity as market maker in the derivatives market in futures contracts having the company's share (stock symbol: EXAE) as underlying security.