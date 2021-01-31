Hellenic Exchanges Athens Stock Exchange S A : Transactions by Eurobank Equities - 28 Jan 2021

Download the announcement in pdf format

Announcement

28 January 2021 - Hellenic Exchanges - Athens Stock Exchange (ATHEX) announces, pursuant to the provisions of art. 6 of decision 3/347/12.7.2005 of the Hellenic Capital Market Commission and Regulation (EU) 596/2014, that Eurobank Equities notified it that it carried out the following transactions:

No Date of notification to ATHEX Transaction date Type Quantity Financial instrument Total value (euro) 1 27.01.2021 26.01.2021 Buy 671 EXAE common stock 2,408.54 2 27.01.2021 26.01.2021 Sell 655 EXAE common stock 2,354.45 3 27.01.2021 26.01.2021 Buy 1 EXAE future 358.00 4 28.01.2021 27.01.2021 Buy 1.996 EXAE common stock 7,008.51 5 28.01.2021 27.01.2021 Sell 3.061 EXAE common stock 10,704.29

Eurobank Equities carried out these transactions in its capacity as market maker in the derivatives market in futures contracts having the company's share (stock symbol: EXAE) as underlying security.

The notification by Eurobank Equities to the company and in turn by the company to the capital market authorities, is disclosed because Mr. Konstantinos Vasiliou is a non-executive member of the Eurobank Equities Board of Directors, while at the same time he is a non-executive member of the Board of Directors of ATHEX (i.e. liable for reporting according to Law 3340/2005).