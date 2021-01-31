Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Athens Stock Exchange  >  Hellenic Exchanges-Athens Stock Exchange S.A.    EXAE   GRS395363005

HELLENIC EXCHANGES-ATHENS STOCK EXCHANGE S.A.

(EXAE)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Hellenic Exchanges Athens Stock Exchange S A : Transactions by Eurobank Equities - 28 Jan 2021

01/31/2021 | 10:53am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Download the announcement in pdf format

Announcement

28 January 2021 - Hellenic Exchanges - Athens Stock Exchange (ATHEX) announces, pursuant to the provisions of art. 6 of decision 3/347/12.7.2005 of the Hellenic Capital Market Commission and Regulation (EU) 596/2014, that Eurobank Equities notified it that it carried out the following transactions:
No Date of notification to ATHEX Transaction date Type Quantity Financial instrument Total value (euro)
1 27.01.2021 26.01.2021 Buy 671 EXAE common stock 2,408.54
2 27.01.2021 26.01.2021 Sell 655 EXAE common stock 2,354.45
3 27.01.2021 26.01.2021 Buy 1 EXAE future 358.00
4 28.01.2021 27.01.2021 Buy 1.996 EXAE common stock 7,008.51
5 28.01.2021 27.01.2021 Sell 3.061 EXAE common stock 10,704.29

Eurobank Equities carried out these transactions in its capacity as market maker in the derivatives market in futures contracts having the company's share (stock symbol: EXAE) as underlying security.

The notification by Eurobank Equities to the company and in turn by the company to the capital market authorities, is disclosed because Mr. Konstantinos Vasiliou is a non-executive member of the Eurobank Equities Board of Directors, while at the same time he is a non-executive member of the Board of Directors of ATHEX (i.e. liable for reporting according to Law 3340/2005).

Disclaimer

Hellenic Exchanges Athens Stock Exchange SA published this content on 28 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 January 2021 15:53:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about HELLENIC EXCHANGES-ATHENS STOCK EXCHANGE S.A.
10:53aHELLENIC EXCHANGES ATHENS STOCK EXCH : Transactions by National Bank of Greece -..
PU
10:53aHELLENIC EXCHANGES ATHENS STOCK EXCH : Transactions by Eurobank Equities - 28 Ja..
PU
01/26HELLENIC EXCHANGES ATHENS STOCK EXCH : Transactions by Eurobank Equities - 26 Ja..
PU
01/25HELLENIC EXCHANGES ATHENS STOCK EXCH : Transactions by National Bank of Greece -..
PU
01/22HELLENIC EXCHANGES ATHENS STOCK EXCH : Transactions by Eurobank Equities - 21 Ja..
PU
01/19HELLENIC EXCHANGES ATHENS STOCK EXCH : Transactions by Eurobank Equities - 19 Ja..
PU
01/19HELLENIC EXCHANGES ATHENS STOCK EXCH : Transactions by National Bank of Greece -..
PU
01/15HELLENIC EXCHANGES ATHENS STOCK EXCH : Transactions by Eurobank Equities - 15 Ja..
PU
01/12HELLENIC EXCHANGES ATHENS STOCK EXCH : Transactions by Eurobank Equities - 12 Ja..
PU
01/05HELLENIC EXCHANGES ATHENS STOCK EXCH : Transactions by Eurobank Equities - 18 De..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 30,7 M 37,2 M 37,2 M
Net income 2020 3,25 M 3,94 M 3,94 M
Net cash 2020 68,8 M 83,5 M 83,5 M
P/E ratio 2020 41,9x
Yield 2020 2,00%
Capitalization 211 M 256 M 256 M
EV / Sales 2020 4,64x
EV / Sales 2021 4,18x
Nbr of Employees 228
Free-Float 95,0%
Chart HELLENIC EXCHANGES-ATHENS STOCK EXCHANGE S.A.
Duration : Period :
Hellenic Exchanges-Athens Stock Exchange S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HELLENIC EXCHANGES-ATHENS STOCK EXCHANGE S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 4,27 €
Last Close Price 3,50 €
Spread / Highest target 43,1%
Spread / Average Target 22,1%
Spread / Lowest Target 0,14%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Socrates G. Lazaridis Vice Chairman, CEO & Executive Director
George P. Handjinicolaou Chairman
Dimitris T. Karaiskakis Chief Operating Officer & Executive Director
Vasilis Govaris Chief Financial Officer
Dimitris Gardelis Director-Information Technology Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HELLENIC EXCHANGES-ATHENS STOCK EXCHANGE S.A.-10.27%256
HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED17.04%81 123
INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE, INC.-4.28%61 938
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE PLC-3.57%41 825
DEUTSCHE BÖRSE AG-4.78%29 525
B3 S.A. - BRASIL, BOLSA, BALCÃO-3.52%22 310
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ