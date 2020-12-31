Log in
Hellenic Exchanges Athens Stock Exchange S A : Transactions by Eurobank Equities - 31 Dec 2020

12/31/2020 | 08:43am EST
Announcement

Announcement

31 December 2020 - Hellenic Exchanges - Athens Stock Exchange (ATHEX) announces, pursuant to the provisions of art. 6 of decision 3/347/12.7.2005 of the Hellenic Capital Market Commission and Regulation (EU) 596/2014, that Eurobank Equities notified it that it carried out the following transactions:
No Date of notification to ATHEX Transaction date Type Quantity Financial instrument Total value (euro)
1 30.12.2020 29.12.2020 Buy 11,421 EXAE common stock 44,434.34
2 30.12.2020 29.12.2020 Sell 98 EXAE future 38,363.00
3 31.12.2020 30.12.2020 Buy 624 EXAE common stock 2,434.22
4 31.12.2020 30.12.2020 Sell 5 EXAE future 1,965.00

Eurobank Equities carried out these transactions in its capacity as market maker in the derivatives market in futures contracts having the company's share (stock symbol: EXAE) as underlying security.

The notification by Eurobank Equities to the company and in turn by the company to the capital market authorities, is disclosed because Mr. Konstantinos Vasiliou is a non-executive member of the Eurobank Equities Board of Directors, while at the same time he is a non-executive member of the Board of Directors of ATHEX (i.e. liable for reporting according to Law 3340/2005).

Disclaimer

Hellenic Exchanges Athens Stock Exchange SA published this content on 31 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 December 2020 13:42:07 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
