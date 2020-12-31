Hellenic Exchanges Athens Stock Exchange S A : Transactions by Eurobank Equities - 31 Dec 2020

Download the announcement in pdf format

Announcement

31 December 2020 - Hellenic Exchanges - Athens Stock Exchange (ATHEX) announces, pursuant to the provisions of art. 6 of decision 3/347/12.7.2005 of the Hellenic Capital Market Commission and Regulation (EU) 596/2014, that Eurobank Equities notified it that it carried out the following transactions:

No Date of notification to ATHEX Transaction date Type Quantity Financial instrument Total value (euro) 1 30.12.2020 29.12.2020 Buy 11,421 EXAE common stock 44,434.34 2 30.12.2020 29.12.2020 Sell 98 EXAE future 38,363.00 3 31.12.2020 30.12.2020 Buy 624 EXAE common stock 2,434.22 4 31.12.2020 30.12.2020 Sell 5 EXAE future 1,965.00

Eurobank Equities carried out these transactions in its capacity as market maker in the derivatives market in futures contracts having the company's share (stock symbol: EXAE) as underlying security.

The notification by Eurobank Equities to the company and in turn by the company to the capital market authorities, is disclosed because Mr. Konstantinos Vasiliou is a non-executive member of the Eurobank Equities Board of Directors, while at the same time he is a non-executive member of the Board of Directors of ATHEX (i.e. liable for reporting according to Law 3340/2005).