Hellenic Exchanges - Athens Stock Exchange (ATHEX) announces, pursuant to Law 3556/2007 and the provisions of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council, that Eurobank Equities notified it that it carried out the following transactions:

No

Date of notification to ATHEX

Transaction date

Type

Quantity

Financial instrument

Total value (euro)

1

30.10.2023

27.10.2023

Sell

500

EXAE common stock

2,260.00

2

30.10.2023

27.10.2023

Buy

5

EXAE future

2,260.00

3

31.10.2023

30.10.2023

Buy

6,500

EXAE common stock

30,472.50

4

31.10.2023

30.10.2023

Sell

100

EXAE common stock

477.50

5

31.10.2023

30.10.2023

Buy

1

EXAE future

475.00

6

31.10.2023

30.10.2023

Sell

120

EXAE future

56,335.00

Eurobank Equities carried out these transactions in its capacity as market maker in the derivatives market in futures contracts having the company's share (stock symbol: EXAE) as underlying security.

The notification by Eurobank Equities to the company and in turn by the company to the capital market authorities, is disclosed because Mr. Konstantinos Vasiliou is a non-executive member of the Eurobank Equities Board of Directors, while at the same time he is a non-executive member of the Board of Directors of ATHEX (i.e. liable for reporting according to Law 3340/2005).


Attachments

Disclaimer

Hellenic Exchanges Athens Stock Exchange SA published this content on 31 October 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 October 2023 16:38:49 UTC.