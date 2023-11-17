Hellenic Exchanges - Athens Stock Exchange (ATHEX) announces, pursuant to Law 3556/2007 and the provisions of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council, that Eurobank Equities notified it that it carried out the following transactions:

No

Date of notification to ATHEX

Transaction date

Type

Quantity

Financial instrument

Total value (euro)

1

15.11.2023

14.11.2023

Buy

28,100

EXAE common stock

140,743.58

2

15.11.2023

14.11.2023

Sell

231

EXAE future

116,455.00

3

16.11.2023

15.11.2023

Buy

14,115

EXAE common stock

71,831.41

4

16.11.2023

15.11.2023

Sell

146

EXAE future

74,697.00

5

17.11.2023

16.11.2023

Buy

110

EXAE future

57,871.00

6

17.11.2023

16.11.2023

Sell

1

EXAE future

516.00

Eurobank Equities carried out these transactions in its capacity as market maker in the derivatives market in futures contracts having the company's share (stock symbol: EXAE) as underlying security.

The notification by Eurobank Equities to the company and in turn by the company to the capital market authorities, is disclosed because Mr. Konstantinos Vasiliou is a non-executive member of the Eurobank Equities Board of Directors, while at the same time he is a non-executive member of the Board of Directors of ATHEX (i.e. liable for reporting according to Law 3340/2005).


