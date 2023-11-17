Hellenic Exchanges - Athens Stock Exchange (ATHEX) announces, pursuant to Law 3556/2007 and the provisions of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council, that Eurobank Equities notified it that it carried out the following transactions:

No Date of notification to ATHEX Transaction date Type Quantity Financial instrument Total value (euro) 1 15.11.2023 14.11.2023 Buy 28,100 EXAE common stock 140,743.58 2 15.11.2023 14.11.2023 Sell 231 EXAE future 116,455.00 3 16.11.2023 15.11.2023 Buy 14,115 EXAE common stock 71,831.41 4 16.11.2023 15.11.2023 Sell 146 EXAE future 74,697.00 5 17.11.2023 16.11.2023 Buy 110 EXAE future 57,871.00 6 17.11.2023 16.11.2023 Sell 1 EXAE future 516.00

Eurobank Equities carried out these transactions in its capacity as market maker in the derivatives market in futures contracts having the company's share (stock symbol: EXAE) as underlying security.

The notification by Eurobank Equities to the company and in turn by the company to the capital market authorities, is disclosed because Mr. Konstantinos Vasiliou is a non-executive member of the Eurobank Equities Board of Directors, while at the same time he is a non-executive member of the Board of Directors of ATHEX (i.e. liable for reporting according to Law 3340/2005).