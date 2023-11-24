Hellenic Exchanges - Athens Stock Exchange (ATHEX) announces, pursuant to Law 3556/2007 and the provisions of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council, that Eurobank Equities notified it that it carried out the following transactions:

No Date of notification to ATHEX Transaction date Type Quantity Financial instrument Total value (euro) 1 23.11.2023 22.11.2023 Buy 3,020 EXAE common stock 15,840.07 2 23.11.2023 22.11.2023 Sell 3,220 EXAE common stock 16,942.04 3 24.11.2023 23.11.2023 Buy 644 EXAE common stock 3,393.57 4 24.11.2023 23.11.2023 Sell 644 EXAE common stock 3,396,.2 5 24.11.2023 23.11.2023 Sell 1 EXAE future 529.00

Eurobank Equities carried out these transactions in its capacity as market maker in the derivatives market in futures contracts having the company's share (stock symbol: EXAE) as underlying security.

The notification by Eurobank Equities to the company and in turn by the company to the capital market authorities, is disclosed because Mr. Konstantinos Vasiliou is a non-executive member of the Eurobank Equities Board of Directors, while at the same time he is a non-executive member of the Board of Directors of ATHEX (i.e. liable for reporting according to Law 3340/2005).