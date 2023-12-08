Hellenic Exchanges - Athens Stock Exchange (ATHEX) announces, pursuant to Law 3556/2007 and the provisions of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council, that Eurobank Equities notified it that it carried out the following transactions:

No Date of notification to ATHEX Transaction date Type Quantity Financial instrument Total value (euro) 1 06.12.2023 05.12.2023 Buy 11,244 EXAE common stock 60,936.15 2 06.12.2023 05.12.2023 Sell 1,156 EXAE common stock 6,187.97 3 06.12.2023 05.12.2023 Sell 99 EXAE future 54,548.00 4 07.12.2023 06.12.2023 Buy 29,170 EXAE common stock 160,306.52 5 07.12.2023 06.12.2023 Sell 4,955 EXAE common stock 27,127.74 6 07.12.2023 06.12.2023 Sell 222 EXAE future 123,745.00 7 08.12.2023 07.12.2023 Buy 7,748 EXAE common stock 41,662.47 8 08.12.2023 07.12.2023 Sell 848 EXAE common stock 4,547.37 9 08.12.2023 07.12.2023 Buy 210 EXAE future 108,535.00 10 08.12.2023 07.12.2023 Sell 261 EXAE future 142,931.00

Eurobank Equities carried out these transactions in its capacity as market maker in the derivatives market in futures contracts having the company's share (stock symbol: EXAE) as underlying security.

The notification by Eurobank Equities to the company and in turn by the company to the capital market authorities, is disclosed because Mr. Konstantinos Vasiliou is a non-executive member of the Eurobank Equities Board of Directors, while at the same time he is a non-executive member of the Board of Directors of ATHEX (i.e. liable for reporting according to Law 3340/2005).