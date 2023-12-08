Official HELLENIC EXCHANGES - ATHENS STOCK EXCHANGE S.A. press release
Hellenic Exchanges Athens Stock Exchange S A : Transactions by Eurobank Equities
December 08, 2023 at 10:29 am EST
Hellenic Exchanges - Athens Stock Exchange (ATHEX) announces, pursuant to Law 3556/2007 and the provisions of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council, that Eurobank Equities notified it that it carried out the following transactions:
No
Date of notification to ATHEX
Transaction date
Type
Quantity
Financial instrument
Total value (euro)
1
06.12.2023
05.12.2023
Buy
11,244
EXAE common stock
60,936.15
2
06.12.2023
05.12.2023
Sell
1,156
EXAE common stock
6,187.97
3
06.12.2023
05.12.2023
Sell
99
EXAE future
54,548.00
4
07.12.2023
06.12.2023
Buy
29,170
EXAE common stock
160,306.52
5
07.12.2023
06.12.2023
Sell
4,955
EXAE common stock
27,127.74
6
07.12.2023
06.12.2023
Sell
222
EXAE future
123,745.00
7
08.12.2023
07.12.2023
Buy
7,748
EXAE common stock
41,662.47
8
08.12.2023
07.12.2023
Sell
848
EXAE common stock
4,547.37
9
08.12.2023
07.12.2023
Buy
210
EXAE future
108,535.00
10
08.12.2023
07.12.2023
Sell
261
EXAE future
142,931.00
Eurobank Equities carried out these transactions in its capacity as market maker in the derivatives market in futures contracts having the company's share (stock symbol: EXAE) as underlying security.
The notification by Eurobank Equities to the company and in turn by the company to the capital market authorities, is disclosed because Mr. Konstantinos Vasiliou is a non-executive member of the Eurobank Equities Board of Directors, while at the same time he is a non-executive member of the Board of Directors of ATHEX (i.e. liable for reporting according to Law 3340/2005).
