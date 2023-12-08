Hellenic Exchanges - Athens Stock Exchange (ATHEX) announces, pursuant to Law 3556/2007 and the provisions of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council, that Eurobank Equities notified it that it carried out the following transactions:

No

Date of notification to ATHEX

Transaction date

Type

Quantity

Financial instrument

Total value (euro)

1

06.12.2023

05.12.2023

Buy

11,244

EXAE common stock

60,936.15

2

06.12.2023

05.12.2023

Sell

1,156

EXAE common stock

6,187.97

3

06.12.2023

05.12.2023

Sell

99

EXAE future

54,548.00

4

07.12.2023

06.12.2023

Buy

29,170

EXAE common stock

160,306.52

5

07.12.2023

06.12.2023

Sell

4,955

EXAE common stock

27,127.74

6

07.12.2023

06.12.2023

Sell

222

EXAE future

123,745.00

7

08.12.2023

07.12.2023

Buy

7,748

EXAE common stock

41,662.47

8

08.12.2023

07.12.2023

Sell

848

EXAE common stock

4,547.37

9

08.12.2023

07.12.2023

Buy

210

EXAE future

108,535.00

10

08.12.2023

07.12.2023

Sell

261

EXAE future

142,931.00

Eurobank Equities carried out these transactions in its capacity as market maker in the derivatives market in futures contracts having the company's share (stock symbol: EXAE) as underlying security.

The notification by Eurobank Equities to the company and in turn by the company to the capital market authorities, is disclosed because Mr. Konstantinos Vasiliou is a non-executive member of the Eurobank Equities Board of Directors, while at the same time he is a non-executive member of the Board of Directors of ATHEX (i.e. liable for reporting according to Law 3340/2005).


Attachments

Disclaimer

Hellenic Exchanges Athens Stock Exchange SA published this content on 08 December 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 December 2023 15:28:26 UTC.