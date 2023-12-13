Hellenic Exchanges - Athens Stock Exchange (ATHEX) announces, pursuant to Law 3556/2007 and the provisions of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council, that Eurobank Equities notified it that it carried out the following transactions:

No Date of notification to ATHEX Transaction date Type Quantity Financial instrument Total value (euro) 1 11.12.2023 08.12.2023 Buy 1,750 EXAE common stock 9,289.14 2 11.12.2023 08.12.2023 Sell 1,950 EXAE common stock 10,365.06 3 11.12.2023 08.12.2023 Buy 5 EXAE future 2,650.00 4 11.12.2023 08.12.2023 Sell 3 EXAE future 1,616.00 5 12.12.2023 11.12.2023 Buy 9,998 EXAE common stock 53,993.73 6 12.12.2023 11.12.2023 Sell 3,817 EXAE common stock 20,668.45 7 12.12.2023 11.12.2023 Buy 923 EXAE future 495,679.00 8 12.12.2023 11.12.2023 Sell 985 EXAE future 537,097.00 9 13.12.2023 12.12.2023 Buy 10,969 EXAE common stock 59,730.03 10 13.12.2023 12.12.2023 Sell 4,469 EXAE common stock 24,384.17 11 13.12.2023 12.12.2023 Buy 984 EXAE future 533,842.00 12 13.12.2023 12.12.2023 Sell 1,049 EXAE future 578,038.40

Eurobank Equities carried out these transactions in its capacity as market maker in the derivatives market in futures contracts having the company's share (stock symbol: EXAE) as underlying security.

The notification by Eurobank Equities to the company and in turn by the company to the capital market authorities, is disclosed because Mr. Konstantinos Vasiliou is a non-executive member of the Eurobank Equities Board of Directors, while at the same time he is a non-executive member of the Board of Directors of ATHEX (i.e. liable for reporting according to Law 3340/2005).