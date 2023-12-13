Hellenic Exchanges - Athens Stock Exchange (ATHEX) announces, pursuant to Law 3556/2007 and the provisions of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council, that Eurobank Equities notified it that it carried out the following transactions:

No

Date of notification to ATHEX

Transaction date

Type

Quantity

Financial instrument

Total value (euro)

1

11.12.2023

08.12.2023

Buy

1,750

EXAE common stock

9,289.14

2

11.12.2023

08.12.2023

Sell

1,950

EXAE common stock

10,365.06

3

11.12.2023

08.12.2023

Buy

5

EXAE future

2,650.00

4

11.12.2023

08.12.2023

Sell

3

EXAE future

1,616.00

5

12.12.2023

11.12.2023

Buy

9,998

EXAE common stock

53,993.73

6

12.12.2023

11.12.2023

Sell

3,817

EXAE common stock

20,668.45

7

12.12.2023

11.12.2023

Buy

923

EXAE future

495,679.00

8

12.12.2023

11.12.2023

Sell

985

EXAE future

537,097.00

9

13.12.2023

12.12.2023

Buy

10,969

EXAE common stock

59,730.03

10

13.12.2023

12.12.2023

Sell

4,469

EXAE common stock

24,384.17

11

13.12.2023

12.12.2023

Buy

984

EXAE future

533,842.00

12

13.12.2023

12.12.2023

Sell

1,049

EXAE future

578,038.40

Eurobank Equities carried out these transactions in its capacity as market maker in the derivatives market in futures contracts having the company's share (stock symbol: EXAE) as underlying security.

The notification by Eurobank Equities to the company and in turn by the company to the capital market authorities, is disclosed because Mr. Konstantinos Vasiliou is a non-executive member of the Eurobank Equities Board of Directors, while at the same time he is a non-executive member of the Board of Directors of ATHEX (i.e. liable for reporting according to Law 3340/2005).


